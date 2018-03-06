PD: Man tries to smuggle cell phone, sex toy into jail

Mesa police have arrested a man for trying to smuggle a cell phone and a sex toy into jail.

Juan Aurelio Montiel, 39, was turning himself into jail for a work-release program on February 26 when the contraband was found.

Detention staff had first located a cell phone taped to Montiel's leg when he arrived at the jail.

During a further search of Montiel's person, staffers discovered a sex toy taped to his waist.

Police asked Montiel why he brought the items to the jail.

Montiel said "he had tried to bring the cell phone in so he could play games," according to the police report.

When asked about the sex toy, Montiel said "he did not have time to remove it prior to turning himself into the jail for work release," according to the police report.

Montiel was booked into jail on two counts of promoting prison contraband.

Read the PDF of the police report HERE.

