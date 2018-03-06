KTVK Official Rules Small Business Boost Contest Sponsored by Cox Business & Arizona Small Business Association

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING.

The Small Business Boost Contest entry period begins Tuesday, March 6, 2018, at 12:01 a.m. Mountain Standard Time (MST) and ends Sunday, March 25, 2018. Entries must be received by 11:59 p.m. MST on Sunday, March 25, 2018 to be eligible to win. Entries become the property of Sponsors and will not be acknowledged or returned. Station’s clock will be the official clock for the sweepstakes.

Sponsors: KTVK-TV/KPHO Broadcasting Corporation, 5555 North 7th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85013;

Cox Business, 3010 West Agua Fria Freeway, Phoenix, AZ 85027; and Arizona Small Business Association (ASBA), 4600 East Washington Street, #340, Phoenix, AZ 85034.

ENTRY: Go to www.azfamily.com/boost and complete the online entry form, including answers to all of the following essay requirements:

ESSAY:

In fifty (50) words or less, explain your business to a 10-year old child.

In fifty (50) words or less, what is the fundamental problem you are solving?

In two hundred fifty (250) words or less, what is your solution? Describe the product or service you offer to address the fundamental problem identified above. How is your product/service different from competitors?

In one hundred (100) words or less, how will you take your business to the next level?

Sponsors reserve the right, in their sole discretion, to reject, disqualify, modify, edit, and revise any entries that Sponsors deem obscene, defamatory, profane, offensive, lewd, pornographic, false, misleading, deceptive, or otherwise inconsistent with their editorial standards, audience expectations, or reputational interests or that Sponsors believe may violate any applicable law or regulation or the rights of any third party. Sponsors reserve the right, in their sole discretion, to verify any element of any entry or related materials, request additional information and to disqualify any entrant whose participation may subject the Contest, Sponsors, or Sponsors' advertisers, clients, or customers to controversy, negative publicity, scorn, or ridicule.

LIMIT: One (1) entry per business will be accepted. No group entries. If more than one entry is received per business, only the first entry received will be accepted.

ELIGIBILITY: Arizona-based for-profit businesses with between five (5) and one hundred (100) employees in the following counties: Apache, Cochise, Coconino, Gila, Graham, Greenlee, La Paz, Maricopa, Mohave, Navajo, Pima, Pinal, Santa Cruz, Yavapai and Yuma are eligible to enter.

WINNER SELECTION:

There will be two (2) rounds of judging, online voting and business panel judging:

Round 1 : Online voting begins on Wednesday, March 28, 2018 at 9:01 a.m. MST and ends on Wednesday, April 11, 2018 at 11:59 p.m. MST. To vote, go to www.azfamily.com/boost and follow the directions to cast one (1) vote for one (1) business entry per person (with a valid e-mail address). Limit one vote per person with a valid e-mail address during the entirety of the voting period. The twelve (12) entries receiving the highest total number of online votes will move on to Round 2. In the event of a tie among entries receiving the twelve highest total number of votes, all tied entries will move on to Round 2. Voting results are unofficial until verified by Sponsors. Decision of Sponsors are final and binding in all respects. Sponsor reserves the right to select fewer than twelve (12) finalists, if in its sole discretion, it does not receive a sufficient number of eligible and qualified entries. Sponsors reserve the right, in their sole discretion, to cancel, terminate or modify this promotion if not capable of completion as planned, including infection by computer virus, technical corruption, non-authorized human intervention, force majeure or any other causes beyond the control of the Sponsors or Aptivada, which corrupt or affect the administration, security, fairness, or integrity of the contest.

Beginning on Thursday, April 12, 2018 at approximately 9:01 am MST, the twelve (12) finalists from Round 1 will be contacted to create and email a one (1) minute video of yourself explaining what inspired you to start your small business. Videos need to be emailed to meredith.diggs@azfamily.com no later than 11:59 a.m. MST on Friday, April 20, 2018.

Round 2 : Beginning on or about Monday, April 23, 2018 and ending on or about Monday, May 7, 2018, a qualified panel of judges consisting of two (2) representatives from Cox Business, one (1) representative from the Arizona Small Business Association (ASBA) and one (1) representative from 3TV will evaluate the finalist entries of Round 1 (as selected above) based on clarity of response, completeness of response, and spelling/grammar. Responses are weighed as follows:

One (1) minute video: What inspired you to start your small business? (20% of total score)

In fifty (50) words or less, explain your business to a 10-year old child. (20% of total score)

In fifty (50) words or less, what is the fundamental problem you are solving? (20% of total score)

In two hundred fifty (250) words or less, what is your solution? Describe the product or service you offer to address the fundamental problem identified above. How is your product/service different from competitors? (20% of total score)

In one hundred (100) words or less, how will you take your business to the next level? (20% of total score)

One (1) grand prize winner will be determined by the judges and process above on or about Tuesday, May 8, 2018 at approximately 1:00 p.m. MST. In the event of a tie, the winning entry will be the entry with the highest score on the video response. Winner will be notified by phone by KTVK on or about Tuesday, May 15, 2018 at approximately 1:00 p.m. MST. Winner will also be announced at approximately 1:00 p.m. MST on Tuesday, May 15, 2018 at the ASBA Enterprise Business Awards Luncheon (location TBD). Winner is responsible for picking up prize information at KTVK-TV’s address within five (5) business days of notification. Winner does not need to be present at Business Awards Luncheon to win. Decision of Sponsors are final and binding in all respects.

One (1) grand prize winner will receive:

One (1) $5,000 check made out to the winner’s Business, provided by Cox Business (approximate retail value: $5,000.00)

$7,500 in on-air and/or digital advertising on 3TV, solely for use for the Business, and subject to 3TV’s policies, provided by Cox Business (approximate retail value: $7,500.00)

A one (1)-year ASBA membership, including: Invitations to all networking events (approximate retail value $235.00) Access to post events on ASBA calendar (approximate retail value $235.00) Business listing in ASBA directory (approximate retail value $235.00) Business highlighted in membership email (approximate retail value $235.00) SBB winner will be highlighted in ASBA Membership Email within 2 weeks of EBAL (will include photo from event and company name with click through to ASBA profile) One free ticket to educational Mindshare session (approximate retail value $55.00) One free ticket to ASBA event (approximate retail value $85.00) 6 additional profiles for team/co-workers on the ASBA member online directory (approximate retail value $235.00) One free VIP ticket to an ASBA-hosted signature educational or social networking event in 2018-2019 (approximate retail value $175.00) Conference Call with either Business Development executive or Marketing Executive approximate retail value $125.00) Call to be scheduled within 2 months of ASBA membership join date (1) Social media post on ASBA’s Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn announcing SBB winner (approximate retail value $380.00) Post to occur within 1 week of EBAL – ASBA to create and post content Website Advertising via Twitter Feed on ASBA.com (approximate retail value $250.00) 4 Twitter posts on ASBA’s Twitter platform to show on ASBA.com homepage Twitter feed – Content must be provided by SBB winner Posts will occur during the month of June Website content AD (approximate retail value $300.00) Content Footer AD to be displayed on ASBA.com during 5/21/18 – 5/31/2018 One Content AD in “ASBA Happenings” email (approximate retail value $200.00) To occur within one month of EBAL Access to Dedicated Success Team (4) Advisors – 1 from each area (approximate retail value $1,050.00) Marketing, Social Media Finance, CPA or Banker Business Advisors (all things operational, HR, etc.) Legal, Attorney **Angelia to connect SBB winner with 1 advisor from each area of expertise within 3 months of EBAL. It will be the winner’s responsibility to set appointments /consultations with each advisor and take full advantage of the offering. Access to the Dedicated Success Team Advisor Program is good for up to one (1) calendar year from ASBA membership start date. Program participants participate at their own will and must review the Advisor’s existing policies and procedures (including any recent changes).



Approximate retail value of ASBA membership: $3,795.00

Total approximate retail value of prize package: $16,295.00. Taxes on prize are the sole responsibility of the winner’s Business. Winner’s Business must complete a W-9 and will receive an IRS 1099-MISC tax form in the amount of the actual prize value.

Sponsors reserve the right to substitute a prize (or portions thereof) of equal or greater value if prize (or portions thereof) cannot be awarded as described. Sponsors will determine all elements of prizing in their sole discretion. Prize may not be assigned, transferred, changed or redeemed for cash, except at the sole discretion of Sponsors. Prize is awarded “as is” with no warranty or guarantee express or implied by Sponsors. Sponsors disclaim all and any liability for the actual provision, quality or nature of any third-party product or service accepted by the winner. The awarding of any prize is contingent upon full compliance with these Official Rules.Entrants agree to be bound by Official Rules and agree that if any winner fails to provide proof of identity, refuses to provide required documentation, is found to have violated the Official Rules or otherwise does not meet eligibility criteria, prize will be forfeited and awarded to an alternate winner with the next highest score. Entrants understand that Sponsors are not liable for injuries, losses or damages of any kind arising from participation in this promotion and acceptance, possession and use of prize. Sponsors are not responsible for any typographical or other error in the printing of the offer, administration of the contest or in the announcement of the prize. Decision of Sponsors are final and binding in all respects.

PRIVACY: By entering this sweepstakes, you are opting-in to receive promotional materials from Sponsors and/or their affiliates, advertisers, or other business partners. If you "opt in" to receiving such promotional materials, Sponsors reserve the right to release any personally identifiable registration information regarding you to third parties who provide goods or services that Sponsors believe may be of interest to you. If you decide that you would like to discontinue receiving promotional information from such third parties, please contact those third parties directly. For more information about how KTVK-TV uses the information you provide, see the privacy policy at http://www.azfamily.com/story/18990/this-web-sites-privacy-policy?autostart=true. For more information about how Cox Business uses the information you provide, see the privacy policy at https://www.cox.com/aboutus/policies/business-annual-privacy-notice.html. For more information about how ASBA uses the information you provide, see the privacy policy at http://www.asba.com/ams/legal-privacy.html. IF YOU DO NOT WISH TO SHARE YOUR INFORMATION, PLEASE DO NOT ENTER THIS SWEEPSTAKES.

OTHER: Sponsors and Aptivada assume no responsibility for entries or votes they are unable to process due to network, hardware or other technical failures; or any other reason, or incomplete, damaged, misdirected, or lost entries or votes. Sponsors reserve the right, in their sole discretion, to disqualify any person tampering with the entry process, the voting process, the operation of the website or otherwise in violation of these Official Rules. Sponsors further reserve the right, in their sole discretion, to cancel, terminate or modify this promotion if not capable of completion as planned, including infection by computer virus, technical corruption, non-authorized human intervention, force majeure or any other causes beyond the control of the Sponsors or Aptivada, which corrupt or affect the administration, security, fairness, or integrity of the contest. In the event of cancellation, Sponsors reserve the right to award the prize(s) to an eligible, non-suspect entry received prior to date of cancellation. The use of automated entry systems or any other conduct that impedes the integrity of the contest is prohibited. In the event of a dispute regarding online entry, entry will be deemed made by the holder of an established e-mail account associated with the entry. The contest and all of the related pages, contents and code are the copyright of Aptivada, and/or Sponsors. Copying or unauthorized use of any copyrighted materials, trademarks or any other intellectual property without the express written consent of its owner is strictly prohibited.

RELEASES: Entrants authorize the Sponsors to use their name, photo submission(s), voice, likeness, biographical data, city and state of residence and entry materials in promotional material and for advertising, public relations and editorial purposes worldwide, in perpetuity, or on a winner’s list, if applicable, without further compensation unless prohibited by law. Sponsors are not obligated to use any of the above-mentioned information or materials, but may do so and may edit such information or materials, at Sponsors’ sole discretion, without further obligation or compensation.

Except where prohibited by law: (i) entry constitutes permission for Sponsors to use winner’s entry, photo submission(s), name, hometown, likeness, photograph, voice and statements regarding this contest in all media now known or hereafter discovered, for any purpose, including without limitation, in connection with, and to promote, market or advertise, the contest, in whole or in part, without review, approval, credit or attribution, notification or payment from or to entrant or any person or entity, worldwide, in perpetuity, or on a winner’s list, if applicable; (ii) potential winner will be required to complete and return an Affidavit of Eligibility/Ownership/Liability Release, License of Pre-Existing Work and Publicity Release within five (5) business days of notification. If a potential winner cannot be contacted, fails to claim prize, or fails to respond to the winner notification, the potential winner is disqualified and the prize is forfeited. If forfeited, the finalist with the second-highest score will be the alternate winner. By participating and winning a prize, winner releases Sponsors, its parents, affiliates, subsidiaries and agents, and their respective officers, directors, employees and agents from any and all liability with respect to the prize won and participation in the contest. Subject to all U.S. federal, Arizona state and local laws and regulations. Void where prohibited. Taxes on prize are the sole responsibility of the winner’s business. Winner’s business must complete a W-9 and will receive an IRS 1099-MISC tax form in the amount of the actual prize value. For the winner’s list, send a self-addressed, stamped envelope after Monday, June 4, 2018, to Winner’s List, Small Business Boost Contest at the KTVK-TV address above.,

KTVK’S website Terms of Service applies to all entries :

You may submit any text, images, data, or other materials (“Content”) to the Web site. In so doing, you acknowledge and agree that you grant to KTVK a royalty-free, perpetual, irrevocable, non-exclusive, worldwide right and license to:

Link to, use, reproduce, transmit, modify, adapt, publish, display, perform, distribute, and translate such Content without notice, attribution or payment to you. Sublicense such Content (in whole or in part) and/or to incorporate it in other works in any form, media or technology now known or hereafter developed for the full term of any copyright that may exist in such material without notice, attribution or payment to you. Further, by submitting Content to the Web site, you acknowledge that you have the authority to grant such rights to Sponsor and use of the Content by KTVK will not violate the rights of any third party. You further acknowledge that the burden of determining whether any Content posted or transmitted to the Web site by you is protected by copyright or will otherwise violate the rights of any third-party rests solely with you. KTVK and its subsidiaries, licensees and third-party content providers and licensors have the right to assert and enforce these provisions relating to the submission of Content directly or on its own behalf.

This promotion is powered by Aptivada, a Facebook vendor. Aptivada does not sponsor, administer or endorse this promotion. Participants must read and agree to the Terms & Conditions of Use and Privacy Policy of Aptivada before entering or participating in this promotion.