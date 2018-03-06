Satay with Peanut Dipping Sauce, Peanut Butter Blondies & Salted Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Cookie

Satay with Peanut Dipping Sauce

Adapted from William-Sonoma Complete Entertaining Cookbook

Servings: 6

For the marinade:

6 each garlic cloves

3 pieces fresh ginger, about 1 inch long, peeled and sliced

6 tablespoons minced green onions

6 tablespoons minced lemongrass or 1 teaspoons finely grated lemon zest

6 tablespoons soy sauce

6 tablespoons bourbon, rice wine or dry sherry

2 tablespoons sesame oil

1 ¼ tablespoon freshly ground white pepper

12 chicken tenderloins

Sauce:

¾ cup peanut butter

¼ cup lemon or lime juice

¼ cup coconut cream

¾ cup water

6 tablespoons soy sauce

¾ teaspoon cayenne pepper, or to taste

1 ½ teaspoons curry powder

sugar to taste

olive oil or peanut oil

salt and pepper to taste

To make the marinade:

In a food processer fitted with a metal blade, combine the garlic, ginger, green onions and lemongrass or lemon zest. Using on-off pulses, process to form a puree. Add the soy sauce, bourbon or wine, sesame oil and white pepper and process until just blended.

To make the satay:

Thread the chicken tenderloins onto bamboo skewers. Place in a glass or plastic container, add the marinade and toss to distribute evenly. Cover and refrigerate for 3-5 hours, turning occasionally, or marinate at room temperature for 30 minutes.

To make the sauce:

In a heavy saucepan over medium heat, combine peanut butter, lemon or lime juice, coconut cream, water, soy sauce, cayenne pepper, curry powder and sugar to taste. Transfer to the top of a double broiler and place over hot water until serving.

Preheat broiler or grill. Brush the meat with olive or peanut oil and sprinkle with salt and pepper to taste.

Place the skewers on an oiled grill, turning once, until cooked, 2-3 minutes on each side.

Serve with dipping sauce.

P eanut Butter Blondies

Claire Saffitz

Yields: 9 blondies

½ cup salted, roasted peanuts, plus more for serving

½ cup (1 stick) plus 3 tablespoons unsalted butter, plus more for pan

1¼ cups all-purpose flour, plus more for pan

¾ teaspoon baking powder

¾ teaspoon kosher salt

2 large eggs

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

¾ cup plus 3 tablespoons all-natural peanut butter, creamy or crunchy

1½ cups plus 2 tablespoons light brown sugar

Vanilla ice cream (for serving)

Place a rack in center of oven; preheat to 350°F. Place ½ cup peanuts in a Ziploc bag and coarsely crush with a rolling pin or kitchen mallet.

Butter bottom and sides of an 8x8" glass or metal baking dish. Sprinkle baking dish with a light dusting of flour, then invert and tap out excess flour.

Melt ½ cup (1 stick) butter over medium-low heat in skillet you used to crush peanuts. Let cool.

Add eggs, vanilla, ¾ cup peanut butter, and 1½ cups brown sugar to cooled butter and whisk until smooth.

Add dry ingredients to peanut butter mixture and stir with a rubber spatula until flour disappears, then fold in half of peanuts. Scrape batter into prepared pan (hold on to the saucepan) and use spatula to work batter into corners.

Melt remaining 3 tablespoons butter, 3 tablespoons peanut butter, and 2 tablespoons brown sugar in reserved saucepan over low heat, stirring, until smooth.

Using the back of a spoon, create deep divots all across top of batter. Pour mixture from saucepan into divots, letting it spill out and across surface of batter.

Sprinkle remaining half of crushed peanuts over. Bake blondies until a tester inserted into the center comes out greasy but clean, 30–35 minutes.

Let cool, then cut blondies into squares. Top with vanilla ice cream and more peanuts.

Salted Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Cookie

Cook’s Country

Yields: 24 cookies

1 ¼ cups all-purpose flour

1 cup quick oats

1 teaspoon baking soda

¼ teaspoon salt

12 tablespoons unsalted butter, softened

1 ¼ cups packed light brown sugar

? cup crunchy peanut butter

1 large egg

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 cup bittersweet chocolate chips

1 ½ ounces pretzel sticks, coarsely crushed (2/3 cup)

Flaked sea salt

Combine flour, oats, baking soda, and salt in bowl.

Using stand mixer fitted with paddle, beat butter and sugar on medium speed until smooth, about 1 minute. Add peanut butter, egg, and vanilla and mix until fully incorporated, about 30 seconds, scraping down bowl as needed.

Reduce speed to low and slowly add flour mixture; continue to mix until just combined. Add chocolate chips and pretzels and mix until just incorporated.

Cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate until firm, about 1 hour.

Adjust oven racks to upper-middle and lower-middle positions and heat oven to 350?F. Line 2 baking sheets with parchment paper. Working with 2 tablespoons chilled dough at a time, roll into 1 1/2-inch balls and space them evenly on prepared sheets, 12 per sheet. Press each ball to 3/4-inch thickness using bottom of greased dry measuring cup.

Bake until puffed and cracks just form on top, 11 to 13 minutes, switching and rotating sheets halfway through baking. Let cookies cool on sheets for 5 minutes. Sprinkle cookies with sea salt, then transfer to wire rack. Let cookies cool completely before serving.