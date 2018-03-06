Tuesday, March 6, 2018

Chef Danielle Leoni, The Breadfruit and Rum Bar

To make a reservation, visit www.thebreadfruit.com or call 602-267-1266.

Manic Managed Mom- Great Get Organized Tips, Tools & Tricks for Spring Cleaning

For more information, visit www.managedmoms.com for more.

Revitalize Weight loss

For More Information, call 480-435-3557 or visit www.fatlossphoenix.com.

Crowns of Courage—Halo Wigs

For more information, visit www.crownsofcourage.com or call 602-717-4422.

H2O Concepts

For more information, visit www.h2oConcepts.com or call 623-582-5222.

ED Marshall

For more information, visit www.EdMarshallBuys.com or call 1-800-245-3142 to learn more.

Flick Chick—Oscar movie press kits

For more information on Vique Rojas, send her an email at Vique.rojas@azfamily.com.

Core Sleep Solutions

For any other information, send an e-mail to coresleepsolutions@gmail.com.

Arizona Aesthetics

For more information, visit www.ArizonaAesthetics.com or call 480-656-5311.

Flowers on the set of Your Life Arizona are provided by God’s Garden Treasures www.godsgardentreasures.com 480-603-7673.



