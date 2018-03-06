Tuesday, March 6

Madison School Job Fair

Madison Schools will be hosting a Job Fair Thursday, March 8, from 4 to 7 p.m. for the 2018- 2019 school year.

More than 50 certified, administrative and support staff positions across all eight of its elementary and middle schools are available.

These include full- and part-time teachers, teaching assistants, bus drivers, health and nutrition staff, school therapists and more.

Madison Elementary Schools Job Fair

Thursday, March 8

4 to 7 p.m.

Madison Park Middle School (Park Commons)

50+ certified, administrative and support staff positions for 8 elementary and middle schools

Interested applicants should bring a resume

View all job openings at www.Madisonaz.org/employment

Job Fair

Madison Park Middle School Commons

1431 E Campbell Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85014

Phone: (602) 664-7521

For more information on the Madison School District visit: http://madisonaz.org/ and

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/MadisonAZ/

AG Brnovich Kicks Off AZ Consumer Protection Week: March 4th - 10th

Arizona Consumer Protection Week is held in conjunction with National Consumer Protection Week, a nationwide campaign aimed at consumer protection and fighting fraud.

2017 Top AZ Consumer Fraud Complaints:

1. Telemarketing Scams

2. Motor Vehicle Sales, Repairs, & Rentals

3. Timeshares

4. Telecommunications (i.e. Internet service providers, cell phones, pay TV, bundling)

5. Mortgage and Real Estate



5 Warning Signs of a Scam:

1. The Offer Seems Too Good to be True

If it seems too good to be true, it is. Examples include money left to you from an unknown relative or being awarded a grant you did not apply for. Be very suspicious of winning a large sweepstakes prize unless you can confirm its authenticity.

2. They Want Private Information

Anytime someone tries to get your bank account number, Social Security Number, or other sensitive information, you should automatically be on alert. Don't give out personal information.

3. They Ask You to Wire Money

STOP! It's a scam. Con-artists prefer untraceable payment methods like wire transfers.

4. Requests for Fees

Never pay fees or taxes in advance unless you are 100% certain it is not a scam. It is illegal for someone to require up-front payment before funding a loan or paying out a sweepstakes prize.

5. Pressure

Scammers will often put pressure on their victims and urge them to pay immediately or lose the opportunity.



For more consumer protection tips visit the Arizona Attorney General’s Office website at www.azag.gov. If you believe you have been the victim of consumer fraud, please contact the Attorney General’s Office in Phoenix at (602) 542-5763, in Tucson at (520) 628-6648, or outside the metro areas at (800) 352-8431. Bilingual consumer protection staff is available to assist. Consumers can also file complaints online by visiting the Attorney General’s website at https://www.azag.gov/complaints/consumer.

Pinspiration

Pinspiration is a DIY arts and crafts studio/wine bar/events space in the Scottsdale/Phoenix area located on High Street (City North).

The studio removes DIY's common barriers to creativity and make it easy for every member of the community to unleash their inner artist and "try DIY.

Pinspiration's hip studio offers both open-ended and tutorial-let art experiences in a supportive, playful venue. Customers have access to a variety of high-quality art supplies and tools. Customers can create their own idea on the spot or they can choose from an array of ever-changing monthly project menus based on the most popular "pinned" social media projects and current craft trends.

The venue includes a VIP party room, a full-service beer/wine bar, a crafting/project room and Arizona's first splatter room, inspired by Jackson Pollock.

Please call ahead at 480-636-8010 or email info@pinspiration.com before visiting so we can make sure your space is reserved for your group.

Visit their website at: www.pinspiration.com

Pinspiration

5410 E. High Street, Ste 105

Phoenix, AZ 85054

480-636-8010

A 2nd Act Presents: S.T.A.R.S! Survivors Take a Real Stage!

Phoenix A 2nd Act's newly rebranded Valley of the Sun production of S.T.A.R.S!: Survivors Take a Real Stage! will make its 2018 appearance at Theater Works on March 18, 2018, at 3 p.m. S.T.A.R.S!, produced by A2ndAct.org, is a live storytelling performance, featuring 8 local women survivors of ALL cancers, reading their personal stories of taking their lives back after a cancer diagnosis. Using their gifts of time and experience to give back to the greater good, these women prove how meaningful their 2nd Acts are. And they'll change what you think about life after cancer!

The performance is emceed Olivia Fierro, the co-anchor of TV 3's Good Morning Arizona. And it is underwritten by Scottsdale Medical Imaging, Ltd. (SMIL).

Money raised from this performance and other events allows A 2nd Act to make micro grants to women survivors ready to launch or grow their 2nd Acts. Money raised in the Valley stays in the Valley.

Every performance of S.T.A.R.S! Survivors Take a REAL Stage! accomplishes 3 important goals:

1. It celebrates the breath-taking courage of the participants on stage.

2. It motivates the audience to create their own 2nd Acts, regardless of what their life challenge may be.

3. It raises funds for micro grants, seed money for women survivors ready to launch or grow their own 2nd Acts, allowing them to follow their dreams, give back to the world and honor their cancer journeys. The money stays right here in the Valley of the Sun.

S.T.A.R.S! Survivors Take a Real Stage! takes place on Sunday, March 18, 2018, at 3:00pm, at Theater Works at Peoria Center for the Performing Arts, 8355 W. Peoria Avenue, located just 5 minutes from the 101's Peoria Avenue exit.

Tickets are $22 and available at: www.A2ndAct.org/Phoenix-2018

To Learn more about A 2nd Act visit www.A2ndAct.org, Facebook https://www.facebook.com/A2ndAct/ or phone:

833-A2ndAct.

Ketogenic Diet

The ketogenic diet is becoming a trend among people looking for quick, dramatic weight loss.

The diet is a high-fat, moderate protein, low-carbohydrate food plan that shifts the body to burn fats as opposed to carbohydrates. Ketosis occurs when the body is burning fat for fuel and producing ketones (in the liver). The ketogenic diet is not for everyone, and you should check with your physician before starting it.

DO eat real food. Veggies that grow above ground, beef (organic, grass fed), chicken (organic, pastured), salmon (wild-caught), butter, heavy cream (organic is a must, raw dairy is even better!).

DO replace your electrolytes, but not with diet Gatorade or sugary energy type drinks. Drink bone broth or chicken broth. Think sea salt. Make sure you get at least 2 tsp per day.

DO eat plenty of healthy fats! Coconut oil, avocado oil, avocados, butter, heavy cream, extra virgin olive oil, animal fats (preferably from grass fed animals) butter and MCT oil. Fat is a source of energy and provides mental clarity it’s brain food!

DO use natural alternative sweeteners vs. artificial ones - i.e.: don't use sucralose/Splenda, DO use stevia or erythritol.

DO avoid fast food. Even though you can get burgers without a bun at McDonald's or wherever, fast food just isn't healthy. It is full of chemicals and preservatives and they usually don't even use real cheese and the meat often has fillers. Even the salads could have hidden sugars.

DON'T eat low carb tortillas, "sugar-free" candies or jello, low-carb packaged bread, diet soda, low carb bars, shakes or frozen microwaveable meals or zero calorie artificially sweetened drinks or water flavoring.

DON'T eat low-fat food. Avoid buying fat-free or low-fat cheese or yogurt. You need to eat full-fat cheese, and plenty of healthy fats. If your Keto diet includes yogurt, make sure it is full fat yogurt (no sugar added).

DON'T eat bad fats! Corn oil, vegetable oil, soybean oil, hydrogenated oil and canola oil are the worst!

DON'T look up nutrition information after you've eaten something always look it up before!

Foods to Eat:

Low starch veggies: asparagus, broccoli, celery, kale and other green, leafy veggies

Small amounts of certain fruits: A handful of berries or a few sections of grapefruit

Proteins: Grass fed beef, lamb, eggs (preferably pastured and organic), hard cheeses (cheddar or parmesan)

Nuts and Seeds: Macadamia nuts, pecans, coconut (unsweetened), pumpkin seeds, raw cacao nibs, etc.

Fats and Oils: Coconut oil and butter, grass-fed butter or ghee, extra virgin olive oil, cocoa butter, tallow, etc.

Sweeteners: Stevia (organic drops preferred), lo han or monk fruit, erythritol

Foods to Avoid

Grains (pasta, breads, cereals, cookies, cakes, etc.)

Beans

Most fruits

Starchy Vegetables (potatoes, carrots, corn, most squashes, etc.)

Low-fat dairy

Alcohol

Artificial Sweeteners

Many condiments contain hidden sugar (ketchup, salsas, teriyaki sauce, pickles, etc.)

Oils high in omega-6's like canola, corn, safflower, etc.

For more information or to schedule an appointment with Certified Nutritionist Judy Nicassio, visit www.werejuvenate.com

Rejuvena Health & Aesthetics

7514 E Camelback Rd, Scottsdale, AZ 85251

480-551-9000

Teen sensation CAROLINE ROMAN tops "High School Nation" Spring '18 tour

At the age of 17, breakout teenage singer Caroline Roman, is the newest pop artist to take the nation by storm as one of the top performers on the 9th annual critically lauded High School Nation tour along with headlining artist Plain White T's ("Hey There Delilah") which will be launching in Phoenix on March 5rh. Caroline just wrapped an amazing Grammy week 2018 in New York with SRO performances leading up to the historic telecast on January 28th.

Roman broke out last fall as the focal point of the eighth installment of High School Nation at continuously sold out dates in 32 US cities, headlining at the largest music festival designed exclusively for teens. Her beautiful melodic voice flaunts maturity and confidence on stage yet radiates the innocence of an ingenue. Caroline juggles between her excellence of an 'A' student, pop singer, songwriter, and an all-around predominant performer. The Georgia native is ranked #1 by "Reverbnation" for her hit song "Gold", written as a weapon against teenage suicide espouses that we're all perfect the way we are. Her debut single, "Heat of the Summer," received over 100K plays upon release.

For more information on "High School Nation Tour," visit: http://www.highschoolnation.com/tour/

For more information on Caroline Roman visit: http://carolineromanmusic.com/ and Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/carolineromanmusic/

