Lake Havasu City man arrested after posting school threat on social media

The Lake Havasu City Police Department arrested an 18-year-old man after he was accused of posting a school threat on social media.

According to Lake Havasu City police, they received tips that Charles D. Castanon-Pope posted school threats online.

[MUGSHOT: Charles D. Castanon-Pope]

On his social media page, Castanon-Pope posted a picture of weapons displayed in a gun store with the caption “Time to go to school," police say.

Police arrested Castanon-Pope on March 3. He was charged with making a terroristic threat.

Police say the threat was not connected to the arrest of a 16-year-old Lake Havasu High School student early Friday morning.

Authorities say that Castanon-Pope is not currently a student and that no direct threat was made to any specific school.

Castanton-Pope did not own any firearms and there was no plan to follow through on the threat, according to Lake Havasu City police.

Arrest Made for Social Media Threat https://t.co/9eWbMTi7sa pic.twitter.com/u7QMb9PyAE — Lake Havasu City PD (@lhcpd) March 6, 2018

