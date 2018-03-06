Police said impairment is suspected after a man was struck and killed in Phoenix late Monday night. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

According to the Phoenix Police Department, an 80-year-old man is dead after he was struck and killed crossing mid-block in Phoenix Monday night.

Sgt. Jonathan Howard said the man was crossing near 43rd Avenue and Indian School Road around 7 p.m.

[SPECIAL SECTION: Traffic]

He was struck by a southbound vehicle while crossing mid-block.

[MORE: Police: Impairment suspected after man struck and killed in Phoenix]

The man was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries, Howard said.

The driver of the vehicle stopped and cooperated with police.

[RELATED: Woman hit and killed in Phoenix, police say]

Driver impairment is suspected, according to Howard.

Forty-third Avenue was closed in both directions for several hours while police investigated. The roadway has since reopened but the crash remains under investigation.

[RELATED: Arizona ranks No. 1 in pedestrian deaths]

This was one of three deadly crashes involving a pedestrian in 12 hours in the Phoenix area. A recent study said Arizona ranks first in the number of pedestrian fatalities per resident in the U.S.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.