SanTan Brewing Company opens new Phoenix location

Good news for beer lovers, one of the best-known breweries in the Valley has a newly opened hops spot in Phoenix.

SanTan Brewing Company just opened the doors to its first brewpub within the Phoenix city limits at 16th Street and Bethany Home Road.

This is only the Chandler-based brewery's second location in the Valley.

The brewery is taking over the former Z-Tejas building and it was a packed house for the official grand opening Monday night.

Phoenix resident and beer lover Keith Dorman is excited about the new location.

"SanTan is very special," he said.

"It's a local brew, we love it, we get it at the Fry's (Food Stores) in cans. We like the can concept - it's very hip and happening nowadays so now that they have a place you can come and get great food with great beer - it's unbelievable."

Some of the brewery's popular beers include the Devil's Ale, Hopshick IPA and Mr. Pineapple.

The Arizona-owned company has been brewing award-winning beers since the opening of their original location in Chandler back in 2007.

