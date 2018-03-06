PD: Driver flees after striking, killing woman on Phoenix street

A driver is in custody after striking and killing a woman on a Phoenix street early Tuesday morning. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

A driver is in custody after striking and killing a woman on a Phoenix street early Tuesday morning, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

A woman was walking in the crosswalk near 36th Street and Thomas Road around 5 a.m. when she was struck by an eastbound vehicle.

She died in the hospital.

Police said that the driver of the vehicle pulled into the Walgreen's parking lot supposedly pretending to be a bystander.

He fled inside his vehicle after witnesses pointed him out to police.

Officers caught up with the suspect about 200 yards away and he was arrested. Police said he does not have a driver's license.

Sgt. Jonathan Howard said driver impairment does not appear to be a factor.

Police are still on the scene investigating the crash and continuing to interview witnesses.

Thomas Road is closed between 36th and 38th streets for this fatal collision.

This was one of three deadly crashes involving a pedestrian in 12 hours in the Phoenix area. A recent study said Arizona ranks first in the number of pedestrian fatalities per resident in the U.S.

