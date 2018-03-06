Pinal County authorities trying to solve 1998 murder case

Pinal County Sheriff's officials are asking for the public's help to solve a 20-year-old murder case.

They say the body of Amy Anderson was found in the desert near the area of Interstate 8 and Stanfield Road in Nov. 17, 1998.

Ten days before that, family members had reported her missing.

They say the last thing Anderson did before she disappeared was driving a neighbor to a convenience store in Stanfield.

Her van was found the following day, abandoned at the Stanfield Elementary School.

Sheriff's officials say Anderson was married with three children.

They say detectives want to give her family closure after two decades of unanswered questions.

