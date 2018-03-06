Top 2017 Arizona consumer fraud complaints and 5 warning signs of a scam

In recognition of Arizona Consumer Protection Week (March 4-10), Attorney General Mark Brnovich released a list of the top Arizona consumer fraud complaints received in 2017 and a list of warning signs.

The Attorney General’s Office received more than 17,500 consumer complaints and recovered more than $3.9 million dollars for Arizona consumers in 2017 by working together with consumers and businesses to settle complaints without taking legal action.

In addition, the Attorney General's Office obtained more than $9.46 million in restitution to victims through consumer fraud lawsuits and legal settlements.

“Every week is consumer protection week at the Arizona Attorney General’s Office,” said Brnovich. “From getting a full refund for every Arizonan who paid for a Theranos blood test to recently obtaining one of the largest consumer fraud trial verdicts in state history, our office is fighting for Arizona consumers.”

Arizona Consumer Protection Week is held in conjunction with National Consumer Protection Week, a nationwide campaign aimed at consumer protection and fighting fraud.

Top 2017 Arizona consumer fraud complaints:

Telemarketing scams Motor vehicle sales, repairs & rentals Timeshares Telecommunications (i.e. internet service providers, cell phones, pay TV, bundling) Mortage and real estate

5 Warning Signs of a Scam:

1. The offer seems too good to be true:

If it seems too good to be true, it is. Examples include money left to you from an unknown relative or being awarded a grant you did not apply for. Be very suspicious of winning a large sweepstakes prize unless you can confirm its authenticity.

2. They want private information

Anytime someone tries to get your bank account number, Social Security Number, or other sensitive information, you should automatically be on alert. Don't give out personal information.

3. They ask you to wire money

STOP! It's a scam. Con-artists prefer untraceable payment methods like wire transfers.

4. Requests for fees

Never pay fees or taxes in advance unless you are 100% certain it is not a scam. It is illegal for someone to require up-front payment before funding a loan or paying out a sweepstakes prize.

5. Pressure

Scammers will often put pressure on their victims and urge them to pay immediately or lose the opportunity.



For more consumer protection tips visit the Arizona Attorney General’s Office website at www.azag.gov.

If you believe you have been the victim of consumer fraud, please contact the Attorney General’s Office in Phoenix at (602) 542-5763, in Tucson at (520) 628-6504, or outside the metro areas at (800) 352-8431.

Bilingual consumer protection staff is available to assist.

Consumers can also file complaints online by visiting the Attorney General’s website at https://www.azag.gov/complaints/consumer.

