Woman hit and killed near Phoenix light rail station, police say

A woman was struck and killed in Phoenix just after midnight Tuesday. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

A woman was hit and killed just after midnight Tuesday, according to Sgt. Jonathan Howard with the Phoenix Police Department.

[SPECIAL SECTION: Traffic]

The woman was walking in the roadway near 44th and Washington streets when she was struck by a westbound vehicle.

Howard said she was transported to a hospital in critical condition. She was later pronounced deceased.

[RELATED: PD: Driver flees after striking, killing woman on Phoenix street]

[MORE: Police: Impairment suspected after man struck and killed in Phoenix]

The driver stopped at the scene and cooperated with police.

[RELATED: Arizona ranks No. 1 in pedestrian deaths]

Howard said neither driver impairment nor speed appear to be factors.

This was one of three deadly crashes involving a pedestrian in 12 hours in the Phoenix area. A recent study said Arizona ranks first in the number of pedestrian fatalities per resident in the U.S.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.