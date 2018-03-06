Woman hit and killed in Phoenix, police say

A woman was struck and killed in Phoenix just after midnight Tuesday. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

A woman was hit and killed just after midnight Tuesday, according to Sgt. Jonathan Howard with the Phoenix Police Department.

The woman was walking in the roadway near 44th and Washington streets when she was struck by a westbound vehicle.

Howard said she was transported to a hospital in critical condition. She was later pronounced deceased.

The driver stopped at the scene and cooperated with police.

Howard said neither driver impairment nor speed appear to be factors.

This was one of three deadly crashes involving a pedestrian in 12 hours in the Phoenix area. A recent study said Arizona ranks first in the number of pedestrian fatalities per resident in the U.S.

