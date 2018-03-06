Yavapai County authorities seize quarter-pound of methamphetamine

Authorities say they have seized a quarter-pound of methamphetamine from the vehicle of a motorist who was driving erratically.

The Yavapai County Sheriff's Office reported Monday that the bust occurred on Thursday after a sheriff's deputy stopped a car on southbound Interstate 17 at the State Route 260 off-ramp.

Officials arrested 42-year-old driver Jose Castillo, of Phoenix. Deputies also took his 35-year-old passenger Beatrice Brito, of Mesa, into custody after discovering the drug in the sedan's air filter case and some drug paraphernalia on the vehicle's center console.

They say it was also determined that Castillo was driving on a revoked license.

The two were booked at the Camp Verde Detention Center.

