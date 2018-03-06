Motorcyclist dead in west Phoenix crash

Motorcyclist dead in west Phoenix crashPosted: Updated:
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
-
Pursuit suspect arrested on Interstate 10
Pursuit suspect arrested on Interstate 10
A man was taken into custody after troopers said he led them on two different chases throughout the Valley on Monday night.More >
A man was taken into custody after troopers said he led them on two different chases throughout the Valley on Monday night.More >
Family of man who shot Glendale officer is remorseful
Family of man who shot Glendale officer is remorseful
The daughter of a man who shot and wounded a Glendale Police sergeant wants the veteran officer to know she’s sorry.More >
The daughter of a man who shot and wounded a Glendale Police sergeant wants the veteran officer to know she’s sorry.More >
Northbound I-17 backed up for two dogs on the freeway
Northbound I-17 backed up for two dogs on the freeway
Both dogs are in the care of Maricopa County Animal Care and Control.More >
Both dogs are in the care of Maricopa County Animal Care and Control.More >
Middle school teacher secretly ran white supremacist podcast, says it was satire
Middle school teacher secretly ran white supremacist podcast, says it was satireDayanna Volitich is a social studies teacher at Crystal River Middle School in Crystal River, Florida. Online, she was also known as "Tiana Dalichov," the pseudonymous host of a white supremacist podcast called...More >Dayanna Volitich is a social studies teacher at Crystal River Middle School in Crystal River, Florida. Online, she was also known as "Tiana Dalichov," the pseudonymous host of a white supremacist podcast called...More >
Police: 3-year-old called racial slur, spat on by first responder
Police: 3-year-old called racial slur, spat on by first responder
The incident happened after the boy apparently walked away from his family, who were celebrating a birthday at the restaurant.More >
The incident happened after the boy apparently walked away from his family, who were celebrating a birthday at the restaurant.More >
Myrtle Beach man accused of wanting to eat a child released on bond in the Upstate
Myrtle Beach man accused of wanting to eat a child released on bond in the Upstate
A Myrtle Beach man accused of wanting to eat a child and engage in bestiality is out of jail on bond following his arrest last month in the Upstate.More >
A Myrtle Beach man accused of wanting to eat a child and engage in bestiality is out of jail on bond following his arrest last month in the Upstate.More >
Nurse adopts severely abused twin girls after treating them at hospital
Nurse adopts severely abused twin girls after treating them at hospital
A Florida nurse who treated two severely-abused toddlers made the ultimate commitment to give them a loving, forever home.More >
A Florida nurse who treated two severely-abused toddlers made the ultimate commitment to give them a loving, forever home.More >
Mother faces charges in crash involving off-duty police officer that killed her 1-year-old
Mother faces charges in crash involving off-duty police officer that killed her 1-year-old
The mother involved in crash with an off-duty police officer that left a 1-year-old girl dead in October has now been charged related to wreck.More >
The mother involved in crash with an off-duty police officer that left a 1-year-old girl dead in October has now been charged related to wreck.More >
Police: 5-month-old son of arrested Las Vegas couple weighed 5 pounds when he died
Police: 5-month-old son of arrested Las Vegas couple weighed 5 pounds when he died
The five-month-old baby of an arrested Las Vegas couple was just five pounds when he died late last month, police said.More >
The five-month-old baby of an arrested Las Vegas couple was just five pounds when he died late last month, police said.More >
Nurse who found photo of noose on locker gets $3.8M payout
Nurse who found photo of noose on locker gets $3.8M payout
A nurse who found a photo of hangman's noose taped to her locker at a Hawaii hospital has been awarded a $3.8 million payout.More >
A nurse who found a photo of hangman's noose taped to her locker at a Hawaii hospital has been awarded a $3.8 million payout.More >
Convicted felon charged in string of killings in Phoenix
Convicted felon charged in string of killings in Phoenix
Police said nearly two months ago that Cooksey was responsible for fatally shooting nine people, though he's charged in only eight killings.More >
Police said nearly two months ago that Cooksey was responsible for fatally shooting nine people, though he's charged in only eight killings.More >
Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>
Video: Nurse adopts severely abused twins
Video: Nurse adopts severely abused twins
(WFOX via CNN)More >
VIDEO: Shooter's family apologetic for officer being shot
VIDEO: Shooter's family apologetic for officer being shot
The daughter of the man who shot a Glendale police officer says she's sorry about her father's actions.More >
Spring weather warming up to the 80s this week
Spring weather warming up to the 80s this week
Tonight fair skies with a low of 48 in Phoenix. Temperatures will be warming up a bit this week. By Wednesday look for some overcast skies above our state. There's a slight chance for some rain by the end of next weekend.More >
Tonight fair skies with a low of 48 in Phoenix. Temperatures will be warming up a bit this week. By Wednesday look for some overcast skies above our state. There's a slight chance for some rain by the end of next weekend.More >
VIDEO: DPS chase two loose dogs on I-17
VIDEO: DPS chase two loose dogs on I-17
It was high drama on the highway Wednesday -- a breath-taking, heart-pounding pursuit featuring two of the cutest little fugitives you are ever likely to ever see.More >
Child called racial slur, spat on by firefighter at Overland Park Hooters
Child called racial slur, spat on by firefighter at Overland Park Hooters
Police say charges will be filed after a racial slur was hurled at a child at a Hooters off Metcalf Avenue.More >
Police say charges will be filed after a racial slur was hurled at a child at a Hooters off Metcalf Avenue.More >
VIDEO: Mesa PD investigating after a body was found near an intersection
VIDEO: Mesa PD investigating after a body was found near an intersection
Mesa police are investigating after a man was found dead near Stapley Drive and Main street. [FULL STORY]More >
Mesa police are investigating after a man was found dead near Stapley Drive and Main street. [FULL STORY]More >