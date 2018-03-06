Motorcyclist dead in west Phoenix crash

A motorcyclist is dead after a crash Monday night in west Phoenix. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Sometime after 6 p.m., a motorcyclist was involved in a crash near 71st Avenue and Thomas Road.

Shortly after, the motorcyclist was pronounced deceased. Sgt. Vincent Lewis with the Phoenix Police Department said it appears the motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

The driver of the vehicle remained on the scene of the collision. At this time, Lewis said no information is available on impairment or speed.

The roadway was closed for several hours while officers investigated and cleaned up the scene. No cause has been determined as of yet.

Lewis said updates on the collision will be made available Tuesday morning.

71st Av & Thomas Rd for serious injury car/motorcycle collision. Avoid the area. Use alt route. pic.twitter.com/Oyrxlm6b4J — Phoenix Police (@phoenixpolice) March 6, 2018

