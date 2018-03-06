1 dead in crash in Mesa

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -

One person died in a crash in Mesa on Monday night.

It happened at Pueblo Avenue and Sossaman Road, which is between Broadway Road and Southern Avenue.

Police said two vehicles were involved and everyone stayed on scene.

No impairment was involved, officers said.

No other details were available.

