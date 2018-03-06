1 dead in crash in Mesa

1 dead in crash in MesaPosted: Updated:
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
Middle school teacher secretly ran white supremacist podcast, says it was satire
Pursuit suspect arrested on Interstate 10
A man was taken into custody after troopers said he led them on two different chases throughout the Valley on Monday night.More >
Northbound I-17 backed up for two dogs on the freeway
Both dogs are in the care of Maricopa County Animal Care and Control.More >
Police: 3-year-old called racial slur, spat on by first responder
The incident happened after the boy apparently walked away from his family, who were celebrating a birthday at the restaurant.More >
Police: 5-month-old son of arrested Las Vegas couple weighed 5 pounds when he died
The five-month-old baby of an arrested Las Vegas couple was just five pounds when he died late last month, police said.More >
Family of man who shot Glendale officer is remorseful
The daughter of a man who shot and wounded a Glendale Police sergeant wants the veteran officer to know she’s sorry.More >
Myrtle Beach man accused of wanting to eat a child released on bond in the Upstate
A Myrtle Beach man accused of wanting to eat a child and engage in bestiality is out of jail on bond following his arrest last month in the Upstate.More >
Nurse adopts severely abused twin girls after treating them at hospital
A Florida nurse who treated two severely-abused toddlers made the ultimate commitment to give them a loving, forever home.More >
Mother faces charges in crash involving off-duty police officer that killed her 1-year-old
The mother involved in crash with an off-duty police officer that left a 1-year-old girl dead in October has now been charged related to wreck.More >
Nurse who found photo of noose on locker gets $3.8M payout
A nurse who found a photo of hangman's noose taped to her locker at a Hawaii hospital has been awarded a $3.8 million payout.More >
Phoenix sees drop in qualified candidates for firefighter jobs
There’s been a massive drop in the number of qualified firefighter and paramedic candidates in the Valley, and that could impact the kind of help residents receive in an emergency down the road.More >
Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>
Video: Nurse adopts severely abused twins
(WFOX via CNN)More >
VIDEO: DPS: Suspicious item closes northbound I-17 at New River
A suspicious package has shut down northbound lanes of Interstate 17 at New River, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.More >
VIDEO: Officer-involved shooting leaves sergeant injured, suspect dead
Phoenix police are investigating an officer-involved shooting near 43rd Avenue and Hatcher Road where a police sergeant was shot in the chest.More >
Mother faces charges in crash involving off-duty police officer that killed her 1-year-old
Child called racial slur, spat on by firefighter at Overland Park Hooters
Police say charges will be filed after a racial slur was hurled at a child at a Hooters off Metcalf Avenue.More >
RAW VIDEO: Crash causes traffic nightmare on eastbound I-10 in west Phoenix
A two-vehicle crash caused a huge traffic backup for West Valley drivers traveling on the eastbound lanes of Interstate 10 Monday morning.More >
