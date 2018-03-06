Tools stolen from Salt River wild horses group

If anyone is caught doing any harm to the horses, they will face a misdemeanor charge. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

The group that helps protect the Salt River horses now needs your help. They're desperate to find whoever stole expensive tools used to keep the horses safe.

The Salt River Wild Horse Management Group is working on many projects, like building a wild horse welcome center and finishing the last stretch of fencing to keep horses off the Bush Highway.

[RELATED: Protected: Salt River wild horse preservation begins in 2018]

The group was hoping to have the fence finished before it gets too hot outside, but now they’re not sure that will happen. Someone stole a generator and brand new auger from their property last week at Goldfield Road and the Bush Highway. The crooks broke through a locked up container to grab the goods, and hauled the tools out in a wheelbarrow.

“Both the generator and auger were worth $2,000,” says Simone Netherlands, president of the Salt River Wild Horse Management Group. “And for us, that’s a lot of money…that’s a lot of effort to fundraise.”

Netherlands says they just bought this two-person auger to speed the fencing process up because installing fence posts by hand is a tedious task.

“It takes a really really long time, and we’ve done it by hand for a long time,” says Netherlands.

Netherlands says they're going to install security cameras, so this hopefully won't happen again. She's also hoping someone knows something, or the criminals have a change of heart and return these valuable tools.

[RELATED: The best time to photograph Salt River wild horses]

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.