Pursuit suspect arrested on Interstate 10

A man was taken into custody after troopers said he led them on two different chases throughout the Valley on Monday night.

According to the Department of Public Safety, the suspect was doing doughnuts near 19th and Grand avenues when he refused to stop for a trooper. Troopers started to pursue the man in a silver Kia but terminated the pursuit, DPS said.

The car was then spotted again on the westbound side of the Loop 101 at 56th Street where he was driving recklessly by darting in and out of traffic, with his lights off and tailgating other cars, DPS said.

DPS found him again on the State Route 51 near Shea Boulevard and started to follow him with the help of air support.

Troopers said he was crossing multiple lanes at once. They used stop sticks before the suspect came to a stop on the westbound side of the Interstate 10 near Seventh Avenue, DPS said.

The driver was arrested without any other incident, DPS said.

It's unclear what charges he'll face.

