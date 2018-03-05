Arizona lawmaker arrested at DC DACA sit-in

Arizona House Rep. Isela Blanc, D-Tempe, traveled to D.C. with the activist group LUCHA to participate in the sit-in. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

From Washington D.C. and Orlando to Chicago, DACA recipients and immigration advocates held rallies, hoping to send a message to lawmakers.

In our nation's capital, several of those protesters ended up in handcuffs, including an Arizona lawmaker.

Arizona House Rep. Isela Blanc, D-Tempe, traveled to D.C. with the activist group LUCHA to participate in the sit-in.

"I know what the American dream looks like. The American dream looks like someone like me who was undocumented, who was provided the opportunity to become a legal permanent resident, then a U.S. citizen, which has led to me now representing my constituents," said Blanc.

Back in September, President Donald Trump said he would end DACA, and gave Congress six months to fix it.

The deadline was set for Monday, March 5.

Even though a judge delayed that end date, DACA recipients and their supporters say the day was symbolic.

Many took to the streets around the country demanding a permanent solution.

In D.C., one group of protesters blocked an intersection in an act of civil disobedience.

Police arrested several people, including Rep. Blanc.

"I have to tell you, it was surreal, incredibly powerful to be with all these young amazing people who understand the importance of taking some action civilly and exercise our ability to speak up and stand up. I have no words," said Rep. Blanc.

Two more Valley residents, Dashawn Gray and Karen Ibarra, were also arrested alongside Blanc.

