Arizona lawmaker arrested at DC DACA sit-in

Posted: Updated:
Arizona House Rep. Isela Blanc was one of three Valley residents arrested at a DACA sit-in in Washington. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5) Arizona House Rep. Isela Blanc was one of three Valley residents arrested at a DACA sit-in in Washington. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)
Arizona House Rep. Isela Blanc, D-Tempe, traveled to D.C. with the activist group LUCHA to participate in the sit-in. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5) Arizona House Rep. Isela Blanc, D-Tempe, traveled to D.C. with the activist group LUCHA to participate in the sit-in. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)
Police arrested several people, including Rep. Blanc. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5) Police arrested several people, including Rep. Blanc. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)
WASHINGTON (3TV/CBS 5) -

From Washington D.C. and Orlando to Chicago, DACA recipients and immigration advocates held rallies, hoping to send a message to lawmakers.

In our nation's capital, several of those protesters ended up in handcuffs, including an Arizona lawmaker. 

Arizona House Rep. Isela Blanc, D-Tempe, traveled to D.C. with the activist group LUCHA to participate in the sit-in. 

[SPECIAL SECTION: Arizona politics]

"I know what the American dream looks like. The American dream looks like someone like me who was undocumented, who was provided the opportunity to become a legal permanent resident, then a U.S. citizen, which has led to me now representing my constituents," said Blanc. 

Back in September, President Donald Trump said he would end DACA, and gave Congress six months to fix it. 

[READ MORE: Trump rescinding DACA program protecting young immigrants]

The deadline was set for Monday, March 5. 

Even though a judge delayed that end date, DACA recipients and their supporters say the day was symbolic. 

[RELATED: DACA deadline explained]

Many took to the streets around the country demanding a permanent solution. 

[READ MORE: Phoenix-area activists demand Dream Act on symbolic DACA deadline]

In D.C., one group of protesters blocked an intersection in an act of civil disobedience. 

Police arrested several people, including Rep. Blanc. 

[RELATED: Arizona group again helping immigrants renew DACA status]

"I have to tell you, it was surreal, incredibly powerful to be with all these young amazing people who understand the importance of taking some action civilly and exercise our ability to speak up and stand up. I have no words," said Rep. Blanc. 

Two more Valley residents, Dashawn Gray and Karen Ibarra, were also arrested alongside Blanc.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Lauren ReimerLauren Reimer joined the 3TV/CBS 5 family in June 2016. She is originally from Racine, WI but is no stranger to our heat.

Click to learn more about Lauren.

Lauren Reimer

She previously worked for KVOA in Tucson, covering topics that matter to Arizonans including the monsoon, wildfires and border issues. During the child migrant crisis of 2014, Reimer was one of only a handful of journalists given access to the U.S. Customs and Border Protection detention facility in Nogales, where hundreds of unaccompanied children were being held after crossing into the U.S. from Central America. Before that, Reimer worked at WREX in Rockford, IL. Lauren is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin - Milwaukee and still visits home often. When not chasing news stories, Reimer loves to explore, enjoying everything from trying new adventurous foods to visiting state and national parks or local places of historical significance.

Hide bio

  • Featured VideoMore>>

  • Phoenix-area activists demand Dream Act on symbolic DACA deadline

    Phoenix-area activists demand Dream Act on symbolic DACA deadline

    Tuesday, March 6 2018 2:03 AM EST2018-03-06 07:03:18 GMT
    Demonstrators gathered outside the offices of Sen. Jeff Flake and Rep. Kyrsten Sinema, calling on them to push for a broader DREAM Act. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)Demonstrators gathered outside the offices of Sen. Jeff Flake and Rep. Kyrsten Sinema, calling on them to push for a broader DREAM Act. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

    Immigration activists held demonstrations outside congressional offices in Arizona Monday, the day the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program or DACA was originally scheduled to begin phasing out.

    More >

    Immigration activists held demonstrations outside congressional offices in Arizona Monday, the day the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program or DACA was originally scheduled to begin phasing out.

    More >

  • Arizona ranks No. 1 in pedestrian deaths

    Arizona ranks No. 1 in pedestrian deaths

    Tuesday, March 6 2018 1:59 AM EST2018-03-06 06:59:45 GMT
    Arizona has the highest ratio of pedestrian deaths per resident in the U.S. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)Arizona has the highest ratio of pedestrian deaths per resident in the U.S. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

    A study found Arizona had 1.61 pedestrian deaths per 100,000 people in the first half of 2017.

    More >

    A study found Arizona had 1.61 pedestrian deaths per 100,000 people in the first half of 2017.

    More >

  • Shadowrock Tab + Table opens in Sedona

    Shadowrock Tab + Table opens in Sedona

    Tuesday, March 6 2018 1:49 AM EST2018-03-06 06:49:40 GMT
    Shadowrock Tap + Table has a porch instead of a patio. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)Shadowrock Tap + Table has a porch instead of a patio. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

    There's a new place to dine in dark sky country.

    More >

    There's a new place to dine in dark sky country.

    More >
    •   