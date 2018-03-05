Speak of the Devils Podcast - Spring Football and NCAA Tournament Previews

Get on the train, spring football is pulling into the Sun Devil station.

But before the Herm Express hits the field...Bobby ******* Hurley's Devils are going dancing! After a look at the latest news (2:46), we preview ASU's trip to the NCAA Tournament as we are joined by the team's radio analyst Kyle Dodd to break down their first round matchup and whether the team can become a Cinderella (18:36).

Then it's time for our in-depth spring football preview (30:53). We break down each position group, outline the key storylines and position battles to track, and get terrific insight from DevilsDigest.com reporter Jack Harris (1:27:24).

