Arizona ranks No. 1 in pedestrian deaths

A recent study shows that Arizona ranks first in the number of pedestrian fatalities per resident in the U.S.

The study was conducted by the Governors Highway Safety Association. It found Arizona had 1.61 pedestrian deaths per 100,000 people in the first half of 2017. In fact, the number of fatalities is still being tallied which could push the death rate even higher.

The spike in Arizona could be related to a number of factors including the exploding growth of the Valley. More people means more cars on the road and people walking. Another idea is it could be related to distractions, such as people being on their cellphones and not watching their surroundings.

The study also points out that the majority of the deaths occur at night. Some of the ideas presented by the study to fix the problem include better lighting on streets or possibly installing some kind of pedestrian overpasses.

