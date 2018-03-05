Arizona drought expected to worsen over next few months

According to the Arizona Department of Water Resources, our meager snowfall has ranked the past year right up there with our driest years 2000 and 2006. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

History shows there is a correlation between drought and powerful dust storms. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

A prediction map shows a brown area that covers all of Arizona and parts of California, Nevada, Utah and New Mexico, showing these areas to have a higher chance of below average precipitation. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Arizona has had an incredibly dry winter and conditions show the drought is back. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

"On this map, orange indicates D2 or serve drought and the bad news, we are even starting to see some in the red which means extreme areas," said Ken Water of the National Weather Service in Phoenix.

Arizona has had an incredibly dry winter. Conditions show the drought is back.

[RELATED: Drought conditions have returned to Arizona]

"If we go back and look at the last six months or so we'll see we are way, way below average," said Waters.

Figures show we're 30 percent below normal precipitation and it's not just our rainfall.

"Snowpack across Arizona has been extremely low this year, too," said Waters.

The snowpack provides a refresh to our water table and reservoirs that supply water to Phoenix. We do have plenty of water storage but the drought is putting a stress on that supply.

[RELATED: Weather service: Drought conditions visible across Arizona]

According to the Arizona Department of Water Resources, our meager snowfall has ranked the past year right up there with our driest years 2000 and 2006.

"Really bad news is the bulls-eye is kinda concentrated right over Arizona," said Waters.

[RELATED: Drought worsens with dry October]

Waters is referring to the current prediction map for Arizona for the month of March. It shows a brown area that covers all of Arizona and parts of California, Nevada, Utah and New Mexico, showing these areas to have a higher chance of below average precipitation.

And our current weather pattern predictions beyond March are showing the worst possible scenarios.

"All signals are pretty much pointing to a very dry condition right up until monsoon," said Waters.

And history shows there is a correlation between drought and powerful dust storms.

"We tend to get more dust storms after a prolong drought period," said Waters.

When we look at weather patterns for winter of 2018, we look for El Niño and La Niña. Right now, it looks neutral but is leaning towards La Niña, which would mean another dry winter for Arizona.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.