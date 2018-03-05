Authorities release more details on Arizona prison riot

DOC officials say the disturbance began with an inmate being escorted across the recreation yard who appeared to be under the influence. (Source: CBS News)

Authorities have released more information on last week's riot at a southern Arizona prison where hundreds of inmates attacked guards and set fires and one inmate died.

Arizona Department of Corrections officials say 32-year-old Adam Coppa suffered fatal injuries during Thursday night's melee at the State Prison Complex-Yuma in San Luis.

They announced Monday that preliminary autopsy results show Coppa died from a gunshot wound.

His death remains under investigation.

DOC officials say the disturbance began with an inmate being escorted across the recreation yard who appeared to be under the influence.

They say the inmate attempted to assault the escorting officers and then ran away from them.

The officers pursued him on the yard and that resulted in other inmates attacking the officers.

