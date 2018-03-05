Diamondbacks manager has tough choice to make at shortstop

The great thing about Arizona Diamondbacks Manager Torey Lovullo, he always has an easy demeanor and knows the pulse of his team.

Lovullo has earned the respect in his clubhouse and rightfully so.

This spring, the Diamondbacks skipper will have a watchful eye as he analyzes his shortstops. He has three capable starters vying for the job.

"'There are some quality players standing at the middle of the diamond and they're going to compete like they did last year," said Lovullo.

The position [shortstop] is deep and one of the best battles in Arizona's Spring Training. Ketel Marte, Chris Owings and Nick Ahmed all have the skill to lead Arizona up the middle.

"Nobody is the lead dog right now, it’s all a blank canvas in my eyes and their going to go out and hopefully someone will emerge and be the starting shortstop," said Lovullo.

Owings and Ahmed return after their seasons were cut short last year because of hand injuries. Due to a broken finger, Owings suited up in only 97 games. Ahmed played only 53 games after suffering a pair of fractures to his right hand.

"To his credit, he stayed strong, he stayed tough and he came out the other end and we're going to see that play out in the spring and I'm really excited to watch him play," said Lovullo.

The speedy Marte finished as the team's post season starter hitting .412 in the playoffs.

"I just need the opportunity. I know what I can do. I know I can play. I feel healthy and feel good. We'll see what happens," said Marte

Three proven players each offering strong skill sets, leaving the skipper with a tough choice to make.

"We like all our shortstops. They're all ready get up to the starting blocks consistent, and we're going to look for those other things that make them special," said Lovullo.

Lovullo will analyze this situation closely as he decides who will lead the team in the season opener March 29 at Chase Field.

