Family of man who shot Glendale officer is remorseful

The scene at 43rd Ave. and Hatcher were an officer was shot (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

The daughter of a man who shot and wounded a Glendale Police sergeant wants the veteran officer to know she’s sorry.

Sgt. Robert Livingston was with a task force trying to arrest Stephen Hudak on a warrant Friday when, Glendale Police say, Hudak shot Livingston. Glendale Police say other officers returned fire, hitting and killing Hudak.

[RELATED: PD: Sergeant seriously injured in Phoenix shooting, suspect dead]

Sgt. Livingston, a 23-year police veteran, has been recovering at a hospital.

[SPECIAL SECTION: 2018 Officer-Involved Shootings]

“I wanted to be able to reach out and send my apologies, my deepest apologies,” says 24-year-old Jackie Frederick, Hudak’s daughter. “Even if he’s ok, you know, that day for his family."

Frederick says Hudak battled drug abuse most her life. She’s grown to separate the father she loved from the addiction that forced him to make bad decisions.

“You love them so much,” says Frederick. “You just want them to be the version you see them as.”

Through the years, Jackie says, there were glimmers of hope. She says her father had a passion for helping others, and took pride in heading up an inmate fire department out of Picacho.

“He took it so seriously, that was his heart. When something was going on out there, he was right there,” says Frederick.

Frederick says Hudak was sober for a few years, but his demons were too strong to overcome. She says she’s shared her story on social media so others can know the struggle of waiting for a loved one to get better.

“I am writing this so that he can remain human,” wrote Frederick in a facebook post. “To see the most loving man turn into something even himself cannot recognize,” she continues. “How do you come to terms with the fact that Hercules is dead?”

Frederick says she feels oddly peaceful because the kind man she knew is now freed from his addiction. She believes, if sober, Hudak would have never hurt an officer.

“Those things, they're not him,” says Frederick. “That doesn't make anything right at all, what he did, but he is remorseful now."

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.