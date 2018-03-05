Man arrested after hitting & killed man on sidewalk, Peoria PD says

The victim's name has not been released. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Police said they have arrested a man on DUI charges after police said he hit and killed a man who was on the sidewalk in Peoria.

According to investigators, Justin Stasierowski of Glendale was under the influence of drugs at the time of the crash near 67th Avenue and Olive Avenue on Sunday. He was also likely speeding, police said.

Stasierowski was heading south on 67th Avenue when he drove up onto the sidewalk and hit the victim and then hit a small wall, police said.

The 37-year-old remained on the scene.

The 65-year-old victim was taken to the hospital where he later died.

His name has not been released as his family has not been notified.

Police said Stasierowski was processed at the Peoria Police Department and was released pending the results of a blood test.

The case is still active and he could face more charges, police said.

Court records show he's had run-ins with the law before.

In 2005, he was arrested on drug charges and eventually pleaded guilty to a reduced charge. In 2006, he was arrested on one count of unlawful use of means of transportation and pleaded guilty to a reduced charge. In that same year, he was arrested on one count of theft of means of transportation and pleaded guilty to that charge. Last year, he was arrested on more drug charges.

