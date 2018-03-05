Tolleson man arrested after confessing to critically injuring his infant son

Authorities in Tolleson have arrested a man after he confessed to injuring his son when he shook and threw the infant over the weekend.

According to court documents, 22-year-old Jose Jesus Trevizo told police he was with his one month old son overnight Friday when he became upset with the infant, shaking and throwing him in during his outburst.

The baby was seen by doctors at Phoenix Children's hospital Saturday morning when they alerted the Tolleson Police Dept. about the infant's injuries.

Trevizo turned himself into the authorities at the Tolleson police department where he told investigators it was around 11 p.m. Friday when the baby had been crying and he became upset, according to court documents.

He told investigators he shook his son four times. He also said he threw the infant on the bed where he hit his head on a box.

Court paperwork states that Trevizo delayed calling 911 until 8 a.m. the next day, about 9 hours after injuring his son.

The baby suffered a severe traumatic brain injury and potential brain damage from the lack of oxygen caused by the delay in getting him treatment, court documents said.

Trevizo is currently on probation for a felony count of unlawful viewing/taping/recording a person.

