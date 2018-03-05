Alert: New APS rate plansPosted: Updated:
Alert: New APS rate plans
Best consumer deals in March
March is just getting underway and there are deals to be had during this month.
3 On Your Side convinces handyman to return more money
Cheryl Bares is all smiles these days and says she owes it all to 3 On Your Side. "I didn't believe it until I had the money in my hand," Bares said. "If it wasn't for Gary Harper and Channel 3, there is no way I would have seen that money."
INFOGRAPHIC: 3 On Your Side gets result$ for Arizona's Family
Gary Harper and the 3 On Your Side team work tirelessly on behalf of Arizonans who, for one reason or another, have lost money -- sometimes lots of money. That diligence pays off -- literally -- in a big way.
3 On Your Side recovers nearly $7K for viewers during February
3 On Your Side recovered $7K for February.
Are Facebook quizzes safe?
Answering a personality test or taking a friend comparison quiz could be a trap by a hacker looking to grab as much information about you as they can.
Ex-con poses as real contractor; takes nearly $30K
A Glendale man said he wrote out several checks totaling around $30,000 for both projects and although the ex-con did do the tile work on the bathrooms, he eventually abandoned the project altogether.
Protecting your data from cyber criminals
There are a few simple steps you can take to protect your data.
Convicted felon returns money following 3OYS investigation
A man took $1,200 for handyman work, but never showed up.
HOA radar gun bill killed
Lawmaker says she'll try getting the bill through another way.
Homeowners say they were duped out of $160,000 by fake contractor
And even though the unlicensed contractor was asking for more money, the couple realized all the items he reportedly ordered actually never showed up.
Mother faces charges in crash involving off-duty police officer that killed her 1-year-old
The mother involved in crash with an off-duty police officer that left a 1-year-old girl dead in October has now been charged related to wreck.
Police: 3-year-old called racial slur, spat on by first responder
The incident happened after the boy apparently walked away from his family, who were celebrating a birthday at the restaurant.
Nurse adopts severely abused twin girls after treating them at hospital
A Florida nurse who treated two severely-abused toddlers made the ultimate commitment to give them a loving, forever home.
DPS: Suspicious item closes northbound I-17 at New River
A suspicious package has shut down northbound lanes of Interstate 17 at New River, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.
Man brutally attacked in Minnesota road rage incident
Police in Minnesota are searching for the suspect responsible for the brutal beating of an elderly man during a road rage incident.
Northbound I-17 backed up for two dogs on the freeway
Both dogs are in the care of Maricopa County Animal Care and Control.
Crash causes traffic nightmare on eastbound I-10 in west Phoenix
A crash caused a traffic nightmare for West Valley drivers traveling on the eastbound lanes of Interstate 10 Monday morning.
Volunteers search for dog stolen from Mesa grooming salon
The search continues for "BeBe," a 3-pound pup stolen from a Mesa grooming salon.
Nurse who found photo of noose on locker gets $3.8M payout
A nurse who found a photo of hangman's noose taped to her locker at a Hawaii hospital has been awarded a $3.8 million payout.
PD: Sergeant seriously injured in Phoenix shooting, suspect dead
A source said the sergeant is in serious condition but appears he's going to be OK.
Teen initially diagnosed with flu finds out he has stage 4 cancer
A Florida teen who was initially diagnosed with the flu is now being treated for cancer.
Hurley and ASU hoping luck changes in Las Vegas
Bobby Hurley wasn't joking when he proclaimed, "I think we're one of the best 9 seeds in the history of the Pac-12, to be honest."
Shadowrock Tab + Table opens in Sedona
There's a new place to dine in dark sky country.
North Scottsdale gold mine selling for $2.79 million
It's a real gold mine, sitting and waiting for someone to buy it, and maybe, strike it rich.
Phoenix-area activists demand Dream Act on symbolic DACA deadline
Immigration activists held demonstrations outside congressional offices in Arizona Monday, the day the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program or DACA was originally scheduled to begin phasing out.
Gary Harper is the senior consumer and investigative reporter for 3 On Your Side at KTVK-TV.
Click to learn more about Gary.
With more than 20 years of television experience, Gary has established himself as a leader in the industry when it comes to assisting viewers and resolving their consumer-related issues. His passion and enthusiasm have helped him earn an Emmy for Best Consumer Reporter from the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences. He’s also garnered several Emmy nominations
He has negotiated resolutions with companies of all sizes, including some of the biggest corporations in the nation.
Gary has successfully recouped more than $1 million for viewers around the state, making 3 On Your Side one of the most popular segments on KTVK and the station's Web site.
He's best known for investigating and confronting unscrupulous contractors. In fact, many of his news reports have led to police investigations and jail time for those who were caught. Viewers, as well as the companies and people he investigates, regard him as consistently being thorough and fair.
Gary has been with KTVK-TV since 1997. Prior to his arrival in Phoenix, he worked for WZZM-TV in Grand Rapids, Michigan, where he was as an anchor and reporter.
Gary is from Chicago, but launched his television career in Lubbock, Texas, after earning a broadcast journalism degree from Texas Tech University. Following his graduation, he was quickly hired by KLBK-TV in Lubbock, where he enterprised and broke numerous exclusive reports. His aggressive reporting in Texas helped garner him Best Reporter by the Associated Press.
Gary has been married since 1994 and is the proud father of two sons. When he's not helping viewers, Gary is busy catching up on his favorite college and professional football teams as well as cheering on his beloved Texas Tech Red Raiders.