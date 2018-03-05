3 On Your Side

Alert: New APS rate plans

Posted: Updated:
APS logo. (Source: APS) APS logo. (Source: APS)
(3 ON YOUR SIDE) -

Under the new APS rate structure there are six plans you'll need to choose from, but APS says don't stress, if you can't decide they'll automatically put you on one of these plans that is most similar to the plan you're on now.

"The easy thing customers need to know is shift-stagger and save," said APS spokesman David Burzynski.

A look inside one of APS' call centers and you'll find a lot of activity as representatives answer a number of different questions for customers. And one topic that seems to be hot lately is questions about APS' new service plan. Burzynski adds, "New rate plans to align with how customers actually use energy."

Burzynski goes on to say if you have APS, you have some decisions to make. That's because now through April 30, APS is rolling out new plans for it's consumers. You should know that there are six different plans to choose from, and at first glance, it may seem a little overwhelming. “Customers call in and some of them are frustrated,” said Burzynski.

Keep in mind, the plans vary so what may be good for you may not be good for someone else.

For instance, under APS' current plan, power is more expensive between noon to 7:00 p.m. However, that time frame also known as on peak hours will be moved to 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Burzynski says there's a reason for that.

"Customers come home 3,4 5 o'clock in the afternoon. In sum, a million customers coming home, a million homes starting to fire up and live their evening lives, so as a result our new rates align with the actual usage that customers have," said Burzynski.

If you're not quite sure what rate plan you want or you're concerned you'll choose one that is not as a beneficial, Burzynski says APS will automatically review your individual bill and says it will put you on the plan that mirrors your current one.

Is the consumer going to see any kind of increase at all in their bill if they let you choose the plan?

That's a good question. Customers, when they're choosing between their best rate and their like rate, the best rate is the option for them per their energy usage, when they flip things on, when they're turning and using electricity more.

So, if they want to stay on a rate plan that they're on right now, they can keep the same behavior and their bill may change, however the best rate option gives them more control to take advantage to lower their bill."

Click here for more information about the new APS rate plans.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

  • Featured VideoMore>>

  • Hurley and ASU hoping luck changes in Las Vegas

    Hurley and ASU hoping luck changes in Las Vegas

    Monday, March 5 2018 11:02 PM EST2018-03-06 04:02:44 GMT
    Bobby Hurley is hoping ASU comes up big in the Pac-12 tournament, which starts on Wednesday for the Sun Devils. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)Bobby Hurley is hoping ASU comes up big in the Pac-12 tournament, which starts on Wednesday for the Sun Devils. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)
    Bobby Hurley is hoping ASU comes up big in the Pac-12 tournament, which starts on Wednesday for the Sun Devils. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)Bobby Hurley is hoping ASU comes up big in the Pac-12 tournament, which starts on Wednesday for the Sun Devils. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

    Bobby Hurley wasn’t joking when he proclaimed, “I think we’re one of the best 9 seeds in the history of the Pac-12, to be honest.”

    More >

    Bobby Hurley wasn’t joking when he proclaimed, “I think we’re one of the best 9 seeds in the history of the Pac-12, to be honest.”

    More >

  • Shadowrock Tab + Table opens in Sedona

    Shadowrock Tab + Table opens in Sedona

    Monday, March 5 2018 10:32 PM EST2018-03-06 03:32:25 GMT
    Shadowrock Tap + Table has a porch instead of a patio. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)Shadowrock Tap + Table has a porch instead of a patio. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)
    Shadowrock Tap + Table has a porch instead of a patio. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)Shadowrock Tap + Table has a porch instead of a patio. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

    There's a new place to dine in dark sky country.

    More >

    There's a new place to dine in dark sky country.

    More >

  • North Scottsdale gold mine selling for $2.79 million

    North Scottsdale gold mine selling for $2.79 million

    Monday, March 5 2018 9:55 PM EST2018-03-06 02:55:03 GMT
    The Gold Hill Gold Mine is up for sale, as part of 117 acres of land near the Tonto National Forest, in far North Scottsdale. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)The Gold Hill Gold Mine is up for sale, as part of 117 acres of land near the Tonto National Forest, in far North Scottsdale. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)
    The Gold Hill Gold Mine is up for sale, as part of 117 acres of land near the Tonto National Forest, in far North Scottsdale. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)The Gold Hill Gold Mine is up for sale, as part of 117 acres of land near the Tonto National Forest, in far North Scottsdale. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

    It's a real gold mine, sitting and waiting for someone to buy it, and maybe, strike it rich.

    More >

    It's a real gold mine, sitting and waiting for someone to buy it, and maybe, strike it rich.

    More >
    •   

Gary HarperGary Harper is the senior consumer and investigative reporter for 3 On Your Side at KTVK-TV.

Click to learn more about Gary.

Gary Harper
3 On Your Side

With more than 20 years of television experience, Gary has established himself as a leader in the industry when it comes to assisting viewers and resolving their consumer-related issues. His passion and enthusiasm have helped him earn an Emmy for Best Consumer Reporter from the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences. He’s also garnered several Emmy nominations

He has negotiated resolutions with companies of all sizes, including some of the biggest corporations in the nation.

Gary has successfully recouped more than $1 million for viewers around the state, making 3 On Your Side one of the most popular segments on KTVK and the station's Web site.

He's best known for investigating and confronting unscrupulous contractors. In fact, many of his news reports have led to police investigations and jail time for those who were caught. Viewers, as well as the companies and people he investigates, regard him as consistently being thorough and fair.

Gary has been with KTVK-TV since 1997. Prior to his arrival in Phoenix, he worked for WZZM-TV in Grand Rapids, Michigan, where he was as an anchor and reporter.

Gary is from Chicago, but launched his television career in Lubbock, Texas, after earning a broadcast journalism degree from Texas Tech University. Following his graduation, he was quickly hired by KLBK-TV in Lubbock, where he enterprised and broke numerous exclusive reports. His aggressive reporting in Texas helped garner him Best Reporter by the Associated Press.

Gary has been married since 1994 and is the proud father of two sons. When he's not helping viewers, Gary is busy catching up on his favorite college and professional football teams as well as cheering on his beloved Texas Tech Red Raiders.

Hide bio

Contact 3 On Your Side