Alert: New APS rate plans

Under the new APS rate structure there are six plans you'll need to choose from, but APS says don't stress, if you can't decide they'll automatically put you on one of these plans that is most similar to the plan you're on now.

"The easy thing customers need to know is shift-stagger and save," said APS spokesman David Burzynski.

A look inside one of APS' call centers and you'll find a lot of activity as representatives answer a number of different questions for customers. And one topic that seems to be hot lately is questions about APS' new service plan. Burzynski adds, "New rate plans to align with how customers actually use energy."

Burzynski goes on to say if you have APS, you have some decisions to make. That's because now through April 30, APS is rolling out new plans for it's consumers. You should know that there are six different plans to choose from, and at first glance, it may seem a little overwhelming. “Customers call in and some of them are frustrated,” said Burzynski.

Keep in mind, the plans vary so what may be good for you may not be good for someone else.

For instance, under APS' current plan, power is more expensive between noon to 7:00 p.m. However, that time frame also known as on peak hours will be moved to 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Burzynski says there's a reason for that.

"Customers come home 3,4 5 o'clock in the afternoon. In sum, a million customers coming home, a million homes starting to fire up and live their evening lives, so as a result our new rates align with the actual usage that customers have," said Burzynski.

If you're not quite sure what rate plan you want or you're concerned you'll choose one that is not as a beneficial, Burzynski says APS will automatically review your individual bill and says it will put you on the plan that mirrors your current one.

Is the consumer going to see any kind of increase at all in their bill if they let you choose the plan?

That's a good question. Customers, when they're choosing between their best rate and their like rate, the best rate is the option for them per their energy usage, when they flip things on, when they're turning and using electricity more.

So, if they want to stay on a rate plan that they're on right now, they can keep the same behavior and their bill may change, however the best rate option gives them more control to take advantage to lower their bill."

