Madison Schools hiring for 2018-2019 school year

Looking for a job in education? Want to help educate the Valley’s youth?  School districts all across Arizona are getting ready to hire for the 2018-2019 school year, including the Madison Elementary School District.

Job fairs and recruiting have become important tools to help local districts find talented teachers and staff members as teaching shortages continue to be an issue in Arizona.

Madison Schools is hiring everything from teachers to bus drivers and after-school counselors. They’re also looking for dedicated men and women to be food service team members and speech-language specialists.

As of now, the district plans to hire more than 50 staff positions across all eight of its elementary and middle schools.

If you’re interested in working for the district, head to Madison's job fair on Thursday, March 8 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Madison Park Middle School located at 1431 East Campbell Avenue.

Interested applicants should bring a resume and be prepared for interviews onsite.

If offered a teaching position within the district, you will need to provide an Arizona teaching credential (or proof you're in the certification process) along with three letters of reference.

Madison Schools serves more than 5,000 students in Central Phoenix with eight elementary and middle schools.

Click here for specific hiring information or call 602-664-7900 with specific job fair questions!

