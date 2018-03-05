Saturday, March 3, 2018

Platinum Dental Spa

For more information, visit www.PlatinumDentalSpa.com or call 623-977-2551.

Granite Transformations

For more information, visit www.GraniteTransformations.com or call (623) 581-5056 or (480) 222-2022.

Nuvell Clinics

For more information, visit www.NuvellClinics.com or call 480-459-5262.

Intellifilm

For more information, visit www.IntellifilmAZ.com or call 480-320-FILM (3456).

Weight Loss Institute of Arizona

For more information, visit www.WLIAZ.com or call 855-PHX-THIN (855-749-8446).

enVoqueMD

For more information, visit www.EnvoqueMD.com or call 480-582-5045.

H2O Concepts

For more information, visit www.H2OConcepts.com or call 623-582-5222.

Medifast Weight Control Centers

For more information, visit www.MedifastArizona.com or call 602-996-9669.

Transforming Image

For more information, visit www.TransformingImage.com or call 480-360-6976.

Barb Fenzl, Orange Souffles

For more information, visit http://www.azfamily.com/story/35034760/chocolate-orange-souffles-with-orange-whipped-cream?autostart=true

Flowers on the set of Your Life Arizona are provided by God’s Garden Treasures www.godsgardentreasures.com 480-603-7673.



