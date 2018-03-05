Your Life A to Z

Monday, March 5, 2018

Posted:

Chef Joey Maggiore- Grilled Fennel Salad and Heirloom Tomato
For more information, call (602) 956-0836 or visit tomasos.com

Local Fashion
For more information, visit www.ristyleconsulting.com.  To book Risa, visit www.fordrba.com or contact  Sheree Hartwell directly at 480-397-9572.

Brother Nature Farms – Urban Farming
For more information, please call 480-298-5198 or follow @brother_nature_farms on Instagram. 

Valley Youth Theater – Homegrown Stars
For more information visit www.vyt.com or call 602-253-8188.

Cactus Flower
For more information, visit www.CactusFlower.com or call 480-483-9200.

Local Brewery
For more information, visit www.dubinabrewing.com or call 623-412-7770.

Amanda Goossen- Local Products
For more Locally Made Love, visit amandagoossen.com.

Musical Instrument Museum
For more information, visit www.mim.org or call (480) 478-6000.

Flowers on the set of Your Life Arizona are provided by God’s Garden Treasures www.godsgardentreasures.com 480-603-7673.


 

youtube facebook twitter pinterest instagram

Contact Us

Phone: 602.207.3333
Email: yourlife@azfamily.com
 


Your Life A to Z from 3TV