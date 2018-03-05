Monday, March 5

U.S. Egg Baseball Menu

U.S. Egg is unveiling a secret Spring Training menu! The menu is available now through the end of Cactus League Spring Training. Baseball tourists can visit U.S. Egg and munch on an Angel's Scramble, Dback Chicken Melt and even a Cincinnati Reds Skillet. Each dish on the limited time baseball themed menu are all $11.49!

Breakfast

Angels Scramble - Three eggs, chorizo, cilantro, tomatoes, jalapenos, onions, jack cheese, sour cream, salsa on the side. Served with hash browns and a tortilla.

Rockie Burrito - Three eggs, chicken, green chilies, jack cheese, topped with salsa. Served with hash browns and garnish of tomatoes, lettuce, sour cream.

Cincy Skillet - Italian sausage, green peppers, onions, jack cheese on a bed of hash browns. Served with two eggs your way and an English muffin.

San Franch Toast - Blueberry, banana, strawberries, whipped cream and powdered sugar.

Lunch

Cubbie Melt - Roast beef, cheddar cheese, tomato, mayonnaise on grilled sourdough. Served with fries or cole slaw.

Mariner BBQ Chicken - Chicken, BBQ sauce, grilled pineapple, Swiss cheese. Served with fries or cole slaw.

Royal BLTT - Bacon, lettuce, tomato and turkey on whole wheat toast and served with fries or cole slaw.

Dback Chicken Melt - Chicken breast, cheddar cheese and green chili sauce on grilled sourdough, served with fries or cole slaw.

TRES Tempe offering outstanding dining specials for the month of March

Much of TRES' diverse menu is created using the wood-burning oven, a focal point of the restaurant, and is aimed at offering fresh options at a fair price to local tech employees, neighbors, and visitors alike. Three sizes of plates (paying homage to the name TRES) are offered, including small tasting plates serving as starters, tapas or light bites to pair with a cocktail, medium entrée plates such as salads, sandwiches, and more substantial portions to meet the cravings of any diner, and large sharing plates (a.k.a. wood-oven feasts) designed for groups to share. A wide selection of artisan meats and cheese are also available for guests to build their own, with sizing options in small ($17 for one to two people), medium ($27 for three to four people) and large ($46 for five to seven people). Additional meats and cheese can be added for $5 each, while other items such as nuts, olives and chilies can be added for $3 each.



From small plates to large, TRES' innovative menu includes items such as Blistered Shishito Peppers ($8), Bacon Wrapped Medjool Dates ($8), Spicy Lamb Merguez Sliders ($14), Rueben Cuban ($15), TRES Burger ($15), Salmon Papillote ($24), Paella Valenciana ($66), and Canoe Bone Beef Osso Bucco ($59). To wet the whistle, TRES features beer, wine and mescal flights ranging from $7 to $11, an extensive wine selection, sangrias and margaritas, spirit-free cocktails, and a specialty craft cocktail menu with highlights such as the Pineapple Hibiscus Cooler ($10), Spiced Pear Sour ($12) and the Blood Orange Basito ($10). Guests can even build their own mule for just $8.

Three sizes of plates (paying homage to the name TRES) are offered, including:

1. Small tasting plates serving as starters, tapas or light bites to pair with a cocktail

2. Medium entrée plates such as salads, sandwiches, and more substantial portions to meet the cravings of any diner

3. Large sharing plates (a.k.a. wood-oven feasts) designed for groups to share.

TRES' interior design reveals a clean, modern dining environment where industrial chic finds union with a cool, crisp Mediterranean and Southwestern palate.

Happy Hour Menu (includes discounts on drinks/food) all day, every day, everywhere in the restaurant (not only in the bar, menu is attached)

Buy one small or medium plate for lunch, get one free. (Available on small and medium menu items only, not on large "feasts" and must make reservation to redeem)

During dinner hours, get a free small plate with purchase of a medium plate. (Limit one per table)

To redeem, diners must mention specials at time of order, and advanced reservations for the lunch special are required to redeem.

Plastic Bag Art-Arizona Fine Art Expo

Ahwatukee artist Kathy Q. Parks knows from experience how art can help someone overcome their physical difficulties. She credits art with helping her heal from losing the ability to walk for more than a decade and later, for helping her regain the strength in her hands after they were badly burned in a devastating fire.

It was while working with the students on a lesson about recycling that she came up with the idea to have them make sculptures from plastic bags. Now a full-time artist, her own plastic bag sculptures are among her best-selling pieces at the Arizona Fine Art EXPO, which runs daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Sun., Mar. 25. The event features nearly 100 artists who work in studios under the "festive white tents" at 26540 N. Scottsdale Rd., on the southwest corner of Scottsdale and Jomax Roads, next to MacDonald's Ranch.

Parks uses Styrofoam and other materials that are not readily recyclable to make the skeleton of the playful looking animals she creates. She then uses hundreds of plastic bags taped into tight forms to fill out the body and finishes each animal with plaster cloth and several coats of paint.

Expo is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily through Sunday, March 25 in the festive white tents on the southwest corner of Scottsdale Road and Jomax Road.

Motivational Monday: Try the Y Tuesdays - free on Tuesdays, any branch, through March 27th

Now it’s the time to start thinking about that summer body, how does trying out a fitness class for free sound? We check out one of the most family friendly and affordable gyms in town, plus, on Tuesday's through March 27th, you can try it for free. It's called Try the Y Tuesdays!

Benefits:

-Designed for all skill levels

-Burn calories

-Build muscle tone

-Full Body Low impact exercise

-Adjustable tempo

-Indoor activity that can be done year round

-One of the most affordable and family-friendly places to workout

-Now is the time to think about getting your summer body

-Try the Y Tuesday's Free through March 27th

Become a member for the day every Tuesday in January and February! This unique community initiative allows you to access the facility as a member for the day, which includes unlimited classes, programs, and childcare! Contact your local branch for specific program offerings available to you on Try the Y Tuesdays!

Some of These Benefits Include:

Unlimited Access to Our Fitness Facility

Complimentary Group Fitness Classes

The Nation's Largest Social Services Organization Serving 16 Arizona Communities

A Healthier Lifestyle

Access to Volunteer Opportunities

Bonus! Family Memberships Include:

Programs for the Whole Family

Child Watch & Parent's Night Out

Stronger Families

Discounts on Swim, Sports, Childcare, & More

Join by March 12th for $0!

Zoo Move & Groove

Zoo Move & Groove is a fun, fitness themed event that takes place on Saturday, March 10 from

9am to 1 p.m., with a 5K fun run at 7:30 a.m.

Zoo Ninja Warrior, Dance Party, Sports Inflatables, Climbing Wall, Pound Fit, Humpty Bumpty Balls, Wipeout Big Baller and more!



