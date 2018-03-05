Shadowrock Tab + Table opens in Sedona

Comfort food is executive chef Jason Flores' specialty, thanks to his Oklahoma roots. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

There's a new place to dine in dark sky country.

Shadowrock Tap + Table, located at the Hilton Sedona Resort in the Village of Oak Creek, just finished a $2.4 million dollar facelift. The hotel has been under renovation for two years, finishing right in time for its 20th anniversary.

The restaurant features nearly 12,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor space. General manager Jay Kriske said the goal is to keep it casual for travelers.

"They wanted to eat in a place where they can stay in their hiking clothes if they want to," Kriske said. "No real reason to dress up if they can just stay relaxed and find a place to recover, so to speak, after a day full of activity."

And you don't have to go far for activities. The new restaurant features ping pong, cornhole, a gigantic Scrabble board, shuffleboard and 15 TVs for sports lovers. The extra space gives Shadowrock the upper hand when it comes to dining "al fresco."

"Most restaurants say we have a patio, we say we have a porch because it ties to a comfort food concept," Kriske said.

With dishes like the bacon and bison meatloaf and mason jar bananas foster, comfort food is executive chef Jason Flores' specialty, thanks to his Oklahoma roots.

"We really take into account homemade recipes and working from scratch," Flores said.

He says he wants the whole experience to be casual and unforgettable.

"Come eat our food, try us out," Flores said. "You're gonna have a great time I promise."

