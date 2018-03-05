C-SPAN brings its interactive bus to Phoenix

The C-SPAN Bus is coming to Phoenix. Ariz. for its "50 Capitals Tour." (Source: C-SPAN)

C-SPAN has gotten a new bus for their C-SPAN Bus Tours. (Source: C-SPAN)

A popular broadcasting network will have their interactive bus open to the public in Arizona for two days.

As part of their “50 Capitals Tour,” C-SPAN is bringing its 45-foot customized motor coach to Phoenix to create a unique experience for Arizonans on March 6th and 7th.

[SPECIAL SECTION: Arizona Politics]

C-SPAN Buses have traveled across the United States since 1993 to engage with schools and communities and provide interactive tools for the public to learn about C-SPAN’s unique television network, online presence, and classroom comprehensive educational resources.

The latest Bus tour started in Sept. 2017 to launch the network’s newly built bus and celebrate the 25th anniversary of the Bus program.

According to the network, their new bus includes:

Access to an exclusive interactive experience on 11 large-screen tablets featuring C-SPAN programming and myriad of political and educational resources

A smart TV and classroom area for conversations with students and teachers

A high-definition TV production studio for taped and live programming

A 360-degree video station featuring C-SPAN's unfiltered coverage of high-profile events and insightful, behind-the-scenes tours of U.S. landmarks

A D.C.-themed selfie station where visitors can share their Bus experiences through social media

While on the tour the Bus will visit local schools where teachers and students will be able to learn about C-SPAN’s classroom and extensive online Video Library. The network will also be gathering “Voices from the States” video responses from Bus visitors who want to share what local issues they think Washington lawmakers need to address.

While in Phoenix, C-SPAN's morning call-in program, Washington Journal, will be hosting Arizona Secretary of State Michele Reagan on the Bus.

C-SPAN is partnering with Cox Communications to bring this interactive experience to Arizonans.

[RELATED: Phoenix students' documentary wins C-SPAN contest]

"Cox Communications is thrilled that C-SPAN is continuing their long tradition of visiting communities across America sharing their political and educational resources. We're particularly proud to partner with C-SPAN along their '50 Capitals Tour' featuring Arizona and the issues we find most important. We look forward to Valley students and elected officials stepping aboard to experience all that C-SPAN has to offer,” said Cox’s Vice President of Public Affairs, Susan Anable.

During the Bus’s entire first day in the Valley, it will be at local high schools. However, the bus will have a public event in the morning on March 7th.

Tues. March 6th 8-10 a.m. Maryvale High School 12:30-2:30 a.m. Camelback High School Wed. March 7th 7:30-8 a.m. Interview with Secretary of State Michele Reagan aboard the C-SPAN Bus - Parked at the Arizona State Capitol, on South 17th Avenue 8:30-10:30 a.m. Public Tours of the C-SPAN Bus - Parked at the Arizona State Capitol, on South 17th Avenue Noon-2 p.m. La Joya High School

C-SPAN fans can follow the Bus’s adventures on Twitter and Instagram or online.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.