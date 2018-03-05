Crash causes traffic nightmare on eastbound I-10 in west Phoenix

A two-vehicle crash caused a huge traffic backup for West Valley drivers traveling on the eastbound lanes of Interstate 10 Monday morning. 

The area was heavily congested following a crash that occurred at 51st Avenue. 

DPS officials say two vehicles were involved in the crash and no injuries were reported.

The area was reopened shortly after 7:30 a.m.

