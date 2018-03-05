Flake: 'There should be' Republican challenger to Trump in 2020'Posted: Updated:
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
-
Mother faces charges in crash involving off-duty police officer that killed her 1-year-old
Mother faces charges in crash involving off-duty police officer that killed her 1-year-old
The mother involved in crash with an off-duty police officer that left a 1-year-old girl dead in October has now been charged related to wreck.More >
The mother involved in crash with an off-duty police officer that left a 1-year-old girl dead in October has now been charged related to wreck.More >
Man brutally attacked in Minnesota road rage incident
Man brutally attacked in Minnesota road rage incident
Police in Minnesota are searching for the suspect responsible for the brutal beating of an elderly man during a road rage incident.More >
Police in Minnesota are searching for the suspect responsible for the brutal beating of an elderly man during a road rage incident.More >
Man dead after being struck by car while on sidewalk in Peoria
Man dead after being struck by car while on sidewalk in Peoria
Police said the victim was a 65-year-old man but haven't identified him.More >
Police said the victim was a 65-year-old man but haven't identified him.More >
Northbound I-17 backed up for two dogs on the freeway
Northbound I-17 backed up for two dogs on the freeway
Both dogs are in the care of Maricopa County Animal Care and Control.More >
Both dogs are in the care of Maricopa County Animal Care and Control.More >
Why China banned the letter 'N'
Why China banned the letter 'N'
It's kind of hard to spell China without the letter "N" (at least in English), but the Chinese had to make do without the letter for a while because it was banned. Yes, that's right: The Chinese government banned a letter.More >
It's kind of hard to spell China without the letter "N" (at least in English), but the Chinese had to make do without the letter for a while because it was banned. Yes, that's right: The Chinese government banned a letter.More >
Volunteers search for dog stolen from Mesa grooming salon
Volunteers search for dog stolen from Mesa grooming salon
The search continues for "BeBe," a 3-pound pup stolen from a Mesa grooming salon.More >
The search continues for "BeBe," a 3-pound pup stolen from a Mesa grooming salon.More >
Mother testifies about horror of finding kids slain by nanny
Mother testifies about horror of finding kids slain by nanny
At a trial that begins Thursday, the central mystery isn't whether the woman killed the children, but why she did it - and whether she was too mentally ill to be held responsible.More >
At a trial that begins Thursday, the central mystery isn't whether the woman killed the children, but why she did it - and whether she was too mentally ill to be held responsible.More >
Father searching for justice after son found dead, burned inside dumpster
Father searching for justice after son found dead, burned inside dumpster
The father of the 29-year-old found killed, burned and left in a North St. Louis dumpster more than a month ago, isn’t giving up on finding his son’s killer.More >
The father of the 29-year-old found killed, burned and left in a North St. Louis dumpster more than a month ago, isn’t giving up on finding his son’s killer.More >
Deadly crash in Apache Junction leaves woman dead, 11 others hurt
Deadly crash in Apache Junction leaves woman dead, 11 others hurt
A deadly crash in Apache Junction Saturday left a woman dead and 11 others injured. The accident happened around 6:30 p.m. near Ironwood Drive.More >
A deadly crash in Apache Junction Saturday left a woman dead and 11 others injured. The accident happened around 6:30 p.m. near Ironwood Drive.More >
PD: Sergeant seriously injured in Phoenix shooting, suspect dead
PD: Sergeant seriously injured in Phoenix shooting, suspect dead
A source said the sergeant is in serious condition but appears he's going to be OK.More >
A source said the sergeant is in serious condition but appears he's going to be OK.More >
Mesa PD investigating a homicide after body found
Mesa PD investigating a homicide after body found
Mesa police are investigating a homicide after the body of a man was found near Stapley Drive and Main Street.More >
Mesa police are investigating a homicide after the body of a man was found near Stapley Drive and Main Street.More >
Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>
VIDEO: 1 killed, 12 hurt in crash on U.S. 60
VIDEO: 1 killed, 12 hurt in crash on U.S. 60
The U.S. 60 reopened Saturday night in Apache Junction after a deadly crash that more than a dozen people got tangled up in. The eastbound lanes at Ironwood are back open but on the westbound side, one lane is still shut down and traffic is crawling.More >
The U.S. 60 reopened Saturday night in Apache Junction after a deadly crash that more than a dozen people got tangled up in. The eastbound lanes at Ironwood are back open but on the westbound side, one lane is still shut down and traffic is crawling.More >
VIDEO: DPS chase two loose dogs on I-17
VIDEO: DPS chase two loose dogs on I-17
It was high drama on the highway Wednesday -- a breath-taking, heart-pounding pursuit featuring two of the cutest little fugitives you are ever likely to ever see.More >
VIDEO: Officer-involved shooting leaves sergeant injured, suspect dead
VIDEO: Officer-involved shooting leaves sergeant injured, suspect dead
Phoenix police are investigating an officer-involved shooting near 43rd Avenue and Hatcher Road where a police sergeant was shot in the chest.More >
Phoenix police are investigating an officer-involved shooting near 43rd Avenue and Hatcher Road where a police sergeant was shot in the chest.More >
VIDEO: PD: Man convicted of sex trafficking shot and killed by federal agent in Scottsdale
VIDEO: PD: Man convicted of sex trafficking shot and killed by federal agent in Scottsdale
Scottsdale police are investigating after a federal agent shot and killed a suspect who was recently convicted of sex trafficking Friday morning in the parking lot of a shopping center near the Loop 101 and Shea Boulevard.More >
Scottsdale police are investigating after a federal agent shot and killed a suspect who was recently convicted of sex trafficking Friday morning in the parking lot of a shopping center near the Loop 101 and Shea Boulevard.More >
VIDEO: Mesa PD investigating after a body was found near an intersection
VIDEO: Mesa PD investigating after a body was found near an intersection
Mesa police are investigating after a man was found dead near Stapley Drive and Main street. [FULL STORY]More >
Mesa police are investigating after a man was found dead near Stapley Drive and Main street. [FULL STORY]More >
VIDEO: Phoenix police searching for suspects who robbed a Circle K
VIDEO: Phoenix police searching for suspects who robbed a Circle K
Phoenix police are searching for two suspects who robbed a Circle K and punched the clerk in the face. [FULL STORY]More >
Phoenix police are searching for two suspects who robbed a Circle K and punched the clerk in the face. [FULL STORY]More >