Police investigating after man found shot in Glendale

The Glendale Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man in the hospital late Sunday night, according to spokesman Joe Dziawura.

Just before midnight, Glendale police responded to an area near 43rd Avenue and Bethany Home Road regarding a shooting.

Dziawura said when officers arrived, they discovered a man with a gunshot wound.

He was transported to a local hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.

Little information was made available regarding a suspect but an older white two-door truck was seen leaving the area and may be related.

