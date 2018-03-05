SLIDESHOW: Phoenix Zoo's Move & Groove 5K

This Saturday, March 10, the Phoenix Zoo celebrates fitness and fun with their second annual Move and Groove 5K and Festival.

[RELATED: Fitness and fun at Phoenix Zoo's 2nd annual Move and Grove 5K and Festival]

The fun starts at 7 a.m. with a competitive 5K at Papago Park. Then at the Phoenix Zoo, the festival starts at 9:30 a.m. and goes until 1 p.m.

[APP USERS: Click or tap here to view slideshow]

For more information and a complete list of activities at the festival, go to PhoenixZoo.org.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.