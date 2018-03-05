Neighbors alert family to Phoenix apartment fire; 6 displaced

Phoenix firefighters extinguished the apartment fire but six people will be displaced. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

A mother and son are safe after being alerted to a fast-moving apartment fire in Phoenix by a neighbor Sunday morning.

Capt. Jake Van Hook with the Phoenix Fire Department said a mother heard a loud crack and then neighbors pounding on her front door after a fire broke out on her apartment patio.

She grabbed her teenage son and escaped unharmed.

Firefighters quickly arrived at the scene and found heavy fire coming from the patio of the apartment near 67th Avenue and Indian School Road.

The fire was already extending into the interior of the unit when crews began to make an aggressive fire attack and confirmed all occupants were out of the apartment.

Van Hook said other crews climbed to the second floor to assess for extension to those units or the attic. Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire and prevent further extension.

A total of six people will be displaced due to the damage from the fire.

No firefighters were injured battling the blaze and an investigator was called out to the scene.

