Active shooter preparation: What to tell your kids

It’s becoming an all too scary reality, shootings on school campuses. How do you explain the unexplainable to keep your kids safe?

It’s a terrible reality and a parent's worst nightmare.

“It's pretty scary. I mean you just really don't know if you could be the next parent getting that phone call,” said concerned parent Kira Pena.

“I tell my mom, I don't want to go to school. What if something happens,” said high school freshman Breeza Sapra.

You never know when, where or sometimes the why. Here in Phoenix, the threat is constant

“In the past few weeks we've responded to dozens and dozens of threats against our schools,” said Phoenix police Sgt. Jonathan Howard.

It's a forced and somber topic of conversation. How can we prepare our kids?

“If it ever happens, how am I gonna solve it? What am I gonna do,” said Breeza.

Howard said we should talk to our kids and let them know about "Run, Hide, Fight" model.

“Get away from the danger, hide from the danger or fight the danger,” said Howard.

But in these types of situations, Howard said the best advice is not to give too much. Give them a generalized plan instead of being too specific. Or you may actually put them in further danger.

“If you tell your kids specifically what to do, even those of us parents who say our kids don't listen to us, in a moment of trauma and a moment of action like this, they're gonna do exactly what you told them to do. Not knowing what that might be, you're gonna probably give them the wrong answer if you try and be too specific. Encourage them to trust their instincts," he said

For Pena and her daughter, they've talked about it and pray they never have to act on it.

“I feel scared,” said Breeza.

“Like any other parent, I send her to school and hoping for the best, that there's not gonna be any issues, nothing's gonna happen,” said Pena.

Police say that any type of school threat, regardless of intent, is considered a felony crime.

