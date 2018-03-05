Active shooter preparation: What to tell your kids

Active shooter preparation: What to tell your kidsPosted: Updated:
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
-
Deadly crash in Apache Junction leaves woman dead, 11 others hurt
Deadly crash in Apache Junction leaves woman dead, 11 others hurt
A deadly crash in Apache Junction Saturday left a woman dead and 11 others injured. The accident happened around 6:30 p.m. near Ironwood Drive.More >
A deadly crash in Apache Junction Saturday left a woman dead and 11 others injured. The accident happened around 6:30 p.m. near Ironwood Drive.More >
Northbound I-17 backed up for two dogs on the freeway
Northbound I-17 backed up for two dogs on the freeway
Both dogs are in the care of Maricopa County Animal Care and Control.More >
Both dogs are in the care of Maricopa County Animal Care and Control.More >
2-year-old dies after mirror falls on her at Payless
2-year-old dies after mirror falls on her at Payless
A 2-year-old girl died after a mirror fell on her at a Payless store in metro Atlanta.More >
A 2-year-old girl died after a mirror fell on her at a Payless store in metro Atlanta.More >
DNA of man killed by Mesa police matches DNA found at nail salon homicide scene
DNA of man killed by Mesa police matches DNA found at nail salon homicide scene
Mesa police say the DNA of a man killed by officers Friday matches that of the suspect in a nail salon homicide in February.More >
Mesa police say the DNA of a man killed by officers Friday matches that of the suspect in a nail salon homicide in February.More >
Mother testifies about horror of finding kids slain by nanny
Mother testifies about horror of finding kids slain by nanny
At a trial that begins Thursday, the central mystery isn't whether the woman killed the children, but why she did it - and whether she was too mentally ill to be held responsible.More >
At a trial that begins Thursday, the central mystery isn't whether the woman killed the children, but why she did it - and whether she was too mentally ill to be held responsible.More >
PD: Man convicted of sex trafficking shot and killed by federal agent in Scottsdale
PD: Man convicted of sex trafficking shot and killed by federal agent in Scottsdale
Scottsdale police are investigating after a federal agent shot and killed a suspect who was recently convicted of sex trafficking Friday morning in the parking lot of a shopping center near the Loop 101 and Shea Boulevard.More >
Scottsdale police are investigating after a federal agent shot and killed a suspect who was recently convicted of sex trafficking Friday morning in the parking lot of a shopping center near the Loop 101 and Shea Boulevard.More >
Reality star dies during filming of 'My 600-Lb. Life'
Reality star dies during filming of 'My 600-Lb. Life'
One of the stars of TLC's My 600-LB. Life has died of a heart attack.More >
One of the stars of TLC's My 600-LB. Life has died of a heart attack.More >
5-year-old girl hit and killed in Phoenix Motel 6 parking lot
5-year-old girl hit and killed in Phoenix Motel 6 parking lot
A 5-year-old girl was killed Friday night after she was struck by a tour bus in a Motel 6 parking lot in Phoenix.More >
A 5-year-old girl was killed Friday night after she was struck by a tour bus in a Motel 6 parking lot in Phoenix.More >
Volunteers search for dog stolen from Mesa grooming salon
Volunteers search for dog stolen from Mesa grooming salon
The search continues for "BeBe," a 3-pound pup stolen from a Mesa grooming salon.More >
The search continues for "BeBe," a 3-pound pup stolen from a Mesa grooming salon.More >
Dirty Dining March 2: Spring training stadium concession stand hit with 5 health violations
Dirty Dining March 2: Spring training stadium concession stand hit with 5 health violations
Every week, CBS 5 News is sent a list of restaurants that have been recently inspected by Maricopa County's Environmental Services Department. CBS 5 News selects restaurants with some of the highest number of "risk factors."More >
Every week, CBS 5 News is sent a list of restaurants that have been recently inspected by Maricopa County's Environmental Services Department. CBS 5 News selects restaurants with some of the highest number of "risk factors."More >
David Ogden Stiers, ‘M*A*S*H,’ 'Lilo & Stitch' actor, has died
David Ogden Stiers, ‘M*A*S*H,’ 'Lilo & Stitch' actor, has died
David Ogden Stiers, known for his role as Major Charles Winchester on “M*A*S*H,” has died. He was 75.More >
David Ogden Stiers, known for his role as Major Charles Winchester on “M*A*S*H,” has died. He was 75.More >
LiAna Enriquez is a native of Arizona. She attended Marcos de Niza High School in Tempe, Arizona.
Click to learn more about LiAna.
She then went on to Arizona State University. She graduated summa cum laude from the University’s prestigious, Walter Cronkite School of Journalism with a degree in Journalism/Mass Communications with an emphasis in broadcasting.
LiAna started her news career with KTVK-TV as an intern. She loved it so much she never left! She has been with the station for fourteen years. Currently, she is the consumer investigative producer for Arizona’s top rated consumer segment, 3 On Your Side and is also a general assignment reporter. LiAna also reported for the station’s top rated high school sports show, ‘The Varsity Zone’ for five years.
In her free time LiAna enjoys cooking, watching movies, quading, and traveling. But her absolute favorite thing to do, is to hang out with her husband and beautiful daughters. She is a softball mom. She loves the beach and waterfalls! Her favorite team is the Arizona Cardinals and of course, the Sun Devils.
Life motto: “I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me.” (Philippians 4:13)
If you have a story idea for LiAna, Send her an email .
Featured VideoMore>>
-
Active shooter preparation: What to tell your kids
Active shooter preparation: What to tell your kids
It’s becoming an all too scary reality, shootings on school campuses. How do you explain the unexplainable to keep your kids safe?More >
It’s becoming an all too scary reality, shootings on school campuses. How do you explain the unexplainable to keep your kids safe?More >
Foster kids enjoy special day in Scottsdale
Foster kids enjoy special day in Scottsdale
Kids who are in foster care got to have a blast at the third annual Foster Family Fun Day.More >
Kids who are in foster care got to have a blast at the third annual Foster Family Fun Day.More >
Advocates target Trump in DACA push ahead of March 5
Advocates target Trump in DACA push ahead of March 5
The American Civil Liberties Union launched a six-figure campaign Sunday to keep the issue up front.More >
The American Civil Liberties Union launched a six-figure campaign Sunday to keep the issue up front.More >
Hundreds run/walk to raise money for fallen officers' families
Hundreds run/walk to raise money for fallen officers' families
They laced up their shoes and participated in the 14th annual Fallen Officer Memorial 5K at Wesley Bolin Memorial Plaza.More >
They laced up their shoes and participated in the 14th annual Fallen Officer Memorial 5K at Wesley Bolin Memorial Plaza.More >
Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>
VIDEO: 1 killed, 12 hurt in crash on U.S. 60
VIDEO: 1 killed, 12 hurt in crash on U.S. 60
The U.S. 60 reopened Saturday night in Apache Junction after a deadly crash that more than a dozen people got tangled up in. The eastbound lanes at Ironwood are back open but on the westbound side, one lane is still shut down and traffic is crawling.More >
The U.S. 60 reopened Saturday night in Apache Junction after a deadly crash that more than a dozen people got tangled up in. The eastbound lanes at Ironwood are back open but on the westbound side, one lane is still shut down and traffic is crawling.More >
VIDEO: DPS chase two loose dogs on I-17
VIDEO: DPS chase two loose dogs on I-17
It was high drama on the highway Wednesday -- a breath-taking, heart-pounding pursuit featuring two of the cutest little fugitives you are ever likely to ever see.More >
VIDEO: DNA of man killed by Mesa police matches DNA found at nail salon homicide scene
VIDEO: DNA of man killed by Mesa police matches DNA found at nail salon homicide scene
Mesa police say the DNA of a man killed by officers Friday matches that of the suspect in a nail salon homicide in February.More >
Mesa police say the DNA of a man killed by officers Friday matches that of the suspect in a nail salon homicide in February.More >
VIDEO: PD: Man convicted of sex trafficking shot and killed by federal agent in Scottsdale
VIDEO: PD: Man convicted of sex trafficking shot and killed by federal agent in Scottsdale
Scottsdale police are investigating after a federal agent shot and killed a suspect who was recently convicted of sex trafficking Friday morning in the parking lot of a shopping center near the Loop 101 and Shea Boulevard.More >
Scottsdale police are investigating after a federal agent shot and killed a suspect who was recently convicted of sex trafficking Friday morning in the parking lot of a shopping center near the Loop 101 and Shea Boulevard.More >
VIDEO: 5-year-old girl hit and killed in Phoenix parking lot
VIDEO: 5-year-old girl hit and killed in Phoenix parking lot
A 5-year-old girl was hit and killed by a tour bus in a Phoenix Motel 6 parking lot Friday night. [FULL STORY]More >
A 5-year-old girl was hit and killed by a tour bus in a Phoenix Motel 6 parking lot Friday night. [FULL STORY]More >
Skiers dig out avalanche victim in California
Skiers dig out avalanche victim in California
Group of skiers rescues a man who was buried by an avalanche at a resort. (CNN via Heather Turning)More >