Foster kids enjoy special day in Scottsdale

Kids who are in foster care got to have a blast at the third annual Foster Family Fun Day put on by nonprofit Arizona Helping Hands.

It was held Sunday at the Harley-Davidson of Scottsdale. It was a time where children got to just play.

"It's a great place to be able to come with other families and all our kids can just be free. It's also hard going out when you have big families so coming to this event when you know everything's free and the kids are just having a great time," said Melissa Tracy, a foster parent.

She got her license to be a foster parent four years ago and quit her job to focus on the kids.

She said many of the kids she has seen in her home have already been through so much.

"There's a sense of security knowing you can go to bed and you're safe, knowing the next day there's still going to be food," said Tracy.

"You're dealing with five, six, eight kids in a household, there's a lot of pieces that need to come together and it's not easy to find an event free of cost to just relax and have a good time," said Dan Shufelt with Arizona Helping Hands.

He said last year, the nonprofit provided 2,900 beds and cribs to foster families around the state.

"We provided clothing, diapers, even 1,800 personalized birthday packages to celebrate these children," said Shufelt.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.