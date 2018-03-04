YMCA offers free trial day every Tuesday

There's still time to reach your fitness goals and get that summer body. The YMCA is making it easier by letting people be a member for free for a day.

It's all part of the club's Try the Y Tuesdays.

Every Tuesday through March 27, people can use the facility without paying. That means access to complimentary classes, programs and childcare.

There are group fitness classes designed for all fitness and skill levels that burn calories and build muscle tone.

The YMCA says for those who join by March 5, it's $0 down.

