Ahwatukee woman uses plastic bags to create sculptures

Parks said her art has helped her through some tough times. (Source: Kathy Q. Parks)

Kathy Q. Parks creates sculptures out of non-recyclable materials or hard to recycle materials like plastic bags. (Source: Kathy Q. Parks)

Too often plastic bags are thrown into the trash but an Ahwatukee woman is turning them into art.

Kathy Q. Parks creates sculptures from plastic bags and other materials that can't be recycled or are hard to recycle, like styrofoam.

She came up with the idea while working with students on a lesson about recycling. She's a full-time artist and her plastic bag sculptures are some of the best-selling pieces at the Arizona Fine Art EXPO.

Parks also credits making art with helping her through some tough times. When she lost her ability to walk because of a virus in her early 30s, she made a batik, which she said brought joy back into her life.

She is one of more than 100 artists at the Arizona Fine Art Expo. It runs daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Sunday, March 25. It's located at the southwest corner of Scottsdale Road and Jomax Road.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.