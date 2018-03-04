Hundreds run/walk to raise money for fallen officers' families

The money raised helps rebuild the lives of Arizona's families who have lost a loved one in the line of duty. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Hundreds of people came together on Sunday morning to honor fallen police officers in Arizona.

They laced up their shoes and participated in the 14th annual Fallen Officer Memorial 5K at Wesley Bolin Memorial Plaza.

The money raised helps rebuild the lives of Arizona's families who have lost a loved one in the line of duty.

"It's really awesome to feel like the whole community gets together for a positive event," said Cathy Hobbs, widow of fallen Det. John Hobbs.

John was killed in a highly-publicized shootout with a wanted ex-convict. Saturday was the four-year anniversary of his death.

"The fact that organizations like Concerns of Police Survivors are there for us on the first day and four years later the kids go to camps. We get to spend time with other families that know what we're going through and they're doing well because we have support like that," Cathy said.

Cathy said seeing the community come together in a positive light to honor our officers lifts her heart.

She added it's the support of programs that keep her children moving forward.

