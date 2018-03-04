Man dead after being struck by car while on sidewalk in Peoria

A man has died after being hit by a car while on the sidewalk in Peoria on Sunday afternoon.

It happened on 67th Avenue near Olive Avenue.

Officers said the driver left the road and hit the victim.

Police said the victim was a 65-year-old man but haven't identified him.

The driver was being checked to see if he was impaired, police said.

67th Avenue between Mountain View Road and Olive Avenue should be avoided while police investigate.

