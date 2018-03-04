PD: Possible hit-and-run sends man to hospital in Phoenix

Police said it was a possible hit-and-run. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

The victim should be OK. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

A 60-year-old man was found injured in the middle of the road. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

A man was taken to the hospital after he was found in the road on Sunday morning.

It happened on 15th Avenue and Roosevelt Street.

Police said the 60-year-old victim doesn't have life-threatening injuries. They also said he might have been hit by a car and the driver took off but don't know for sure.

No other information was released.

An investigation is underway.

