Fitness and fun at Phoenix Zoo's 2nd annual Move and Grove 5K and Festival

Fitness and fun at Phoenix Zoo's 2nd annual Move and Grove 5K and FestivalPosted: Updated:
Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>
Video: Nurse adopts severely abused twins
Video: Nurse adopts severely abused twins
(WFOX via CNN)More >
VIDEO: 1 killed, 12 hurt in crash on U.S. 60
VIDEO: 1 killed, 12 hurt in crash on U.S. 60
The U.S. 60 reopened Saturday night in Apache Junction after a deadly crash that more than a dozen people got tangled up in. The eastbound lanes at Ironwood are back open but on the westbound side, one lane is still shut down and traffic is crawling.More >
The U.S. 60 reopened Saturday night in Apache Junction after a deadly crash that more than a dozen people got tangled up in. The eastbound lanes at Ironwood are back open but on the westbound side, one lane is still shut down and traffic is crawling.More >
RAW VIDEO: Crash causes traffic nightmare on eastbound I-10 in west Phoenix
RAW VIDEO: Crash causes traffic nightmare on eastbound I-10 in west Phoenix
A two-vehicle crash caused a huge traffic backup for West Valley drivers traveling on the eastbound lanes of Interstate 10 Monday morning.More >
A two-vehicle crash caused a huge traffic backup for West Valley drivers traveling on the eastbound lanes of Interstate 10 Monday morning.More >
VIDEO: Officer-involved shooting leaves sergeant injured, suspect dead
VIDEO: Officer-involved shooting leaves sergeant injured, suspect dead
Phoenix police are investigating an officer-involved shooting near 43rd Avenue and Hatcher Road where a police sergeant was shot in the chest.More >
Phoenix police are investigating an officer-involved shooting near 43rd Avenue and Hatcher Road where a police sergeant was shot in the chest.More >
VIDEO: PD: Man convicted of sex trafficking shot and killed by federal agent in Scottsdale
VIDEO: PD: Man convicted of sex trafficking shot and killed by federal agent in Scottsdale
Scottsdale police are investigating after a federal agent shot and killed a suspect who was recently convicted of sex trafficking Friday morning in the parking lot of a shopping center near the Loop 101 and Shea Boulevard.More >
Scottsdale police are investigating after a federal agent shot and killed a suspect who was recently convicted of sex trafficking Friday morning in the parking lot of a shopping center near the Loop 101 and Shea Boulevard.More >
Mother faces charges in crash involving off-duty police officer that killed her 1-year-old
Mother faces charges in crash involving off-duty police officer that killed her 1-year-old