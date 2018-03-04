Fitness and fun at Phoenix Zoo's 2nd annual Move and Grove 5K and Festival

This Saturday, March 10, the Phoenix Zoo celebrates fitness and fun with their second annual Move and Groove 5K and Festival.

The fun starts at 7 a.m. with a competitive 5K at Papago Park. Then at the Phoenix Zoo, the festival starts at 9:30 a.m. and goes until 1 p.m.

The festival has tons of activities are geared towards kids and families including Zoo Ninja Warrior and Kids Karate.

The event, immediately following the 5K will host an array of vendors and feature all kinds of forms of exercise for guests of all ages to experience and enjoy.

Entrance to the event is included in the registration price for the 5K.

The 5K is $35 until March 9 and on March 10 the price goes up to $45. All runners will receive a shirt. A commemorative medal will be available for runners who make an extra $10 donation.

All proceeds from the 5K and festival will benefit the Asian elephant habitat expansion. Their habitat is planned to be doubled in size.

For more information and complete list of activities at the festival, go to PhoenixZoo.org.

