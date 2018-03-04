Phoenix PD: Suspects punch Circle K cashier in the face, take money

Phoenix police are asking the public's help to find two suspects who robbed a Circle K in early January. According to Phoenix PD, the two suspects entered the Circle K near Seventh Street and Thomas Road just before 2 a.m.

Police say the suspects acted like they were shopping and brought items to the counter. When the clerk was about to ring them up, one of the suspects jumped over the counter and the other suspect ran around the counter to confront the cashier.

Both suspects demanded money from the register and a suspect punched the victim in the face.

The register opened and money was taken. Both of the suspects fled on foot in an unknown direction.

Both suspects are described as black males about 25-35 years old, 6 feet tall and weighing 180 pounds.

The first suspect was wearing a pink hooded sweater, black pants and gray Nike shoes with a white swoosh.

The second suspect had a mustache and was wearing a blue hooded sweater, black pants and gray and white converse.

Anyone with information is asked to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or for Spanish speakers, 480-TESTIGO.

VIDEO of robbers who roughed up a clerk to steal money from the Circle K register at 7th St. & Thomas. Recognize them? Notify us at 480-WITNESS 480-948-6377 / 480-TESTIGO 480-837-8446 / www.SilentWitness org pic.twitter.com/uy2uDOzbLO — Silent Witness (@SilentwitnessAZ) March 4, 2018

