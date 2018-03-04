Phoenix police searching for two suspects who robbed a Metro PCS

Phoenix police searching for two suspects who robbed a Metro PCSPosted: Updated:
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
-
Deadly crash in Apache Junction leaves woman dead, 11 others hurt
Deadly crash in Apache Junction leaves woman dead, 11 others hurt
A deadly crash in Apache Junction Saturday left a woman dead and 11 others injured. The accident happened around 6:30 p.m. near Ironwood Drive.More >
A deadly crash in Apache Junction Saturday left a woman dead and 11 others injured. The accident happened around 6:30 p.m. near Ironwood Drive.More >
Northbound I-17 backed up for two dogs on the freeway
Northbound I-17 backed up for two dogs on the freeway
Both dogs are in the care of Maricopa County Animal Care and Control.More >
Both dogs are in the care of Maricopa County Animal Care and Control.More >
2-year-old dies after mirror falls on her at Payless
2-year-old dies after mirror falls on her at Payless
A 2-year-old girl died after a mirror fell on her at a Payless store in metro Atlanta.More >
A 2-year-old girl died after a mirror fell on her at a Payless store in metro Atlanta.More >
DNA of man killed by Mesa police matches DNA found at nail salon homicide scene
DNA of man killed by Mesa police matches DNA found at nail salon homicide scene
Mesa police say the DNA of a man killed by officers Friday matches that of the suspect in a nail salon homicide in February.More >
Mesa police say the DNA of a man killed by officers Friday matches that of the suspect in a nail salon homicide in February.More >
PD: Man convicted of sex trafficking shot and killed by federal agent in Scottsdale
PD: Man convicted of sex trafficking shot and killed by federal agent in Scottsdale
Scottsdale police are investigating after a federal agent shot and killed a suspect who was recently convicted of sex trafficking Friday morning in the parking lot of a shopping center near the Loop 101 and Shea Boulevard.More >
Scottsdale police are investigating after a federal agent shot and killed a suspect who was recently convicted of sex trafficking Friday morning in the parking lot of a shopping center near the Loop 101 and Shea Boulevard.More >
Reality star dies during filming of 'My 600-Lb. Life'
Reality star dies during filming of 'My 600-Lb. Life'
One of the stars of TLC's My 600-LB. Life has died of a heart attack.More >
One of the stars of TLC's My 600-LB. Life has died of a heart attack.More >
5-year-old girl hit and killed in Phoenix Motel 6 parking lot
5-year-old girl hit and killed in Phoenix Motel 6 parking lot
A 5-year-old girl was killed Friday night after she was struck by a tour bus in a Motel 6 parking lot in Phoenix.More >
A 5-year-old girl was killed Friday night after she was struck by a tour bus in a Motel 6 parking lot in Phoenix.More >
David Ogden Stiers, ‘M*A*S*H,’ 'Lilo & Stitch' actor, has died
David Ogden Stiers, ‘M*A*S*H,’ 'Lilo & Stitch' actor, has died
David Ogden Stiers, known for his role as Major Charles Winchester on “M*A*S*H,” has died. He was 75.More >
David Ogden Stiers, known for his role as Major Charles Winchester on “M*A*S*H,” has died. He was 75.More >
Dirty Dining March 2: Spring training stadium concession stand hit with 5 health violations
Dirty Dining March 2: Spring training stadium concession stand hit with 5 health violations
Every week, CBS 5 News is sent a list of restaurants that have been recently inspected by Maricopa County's Environmental Services Department. CBS 5 News selects restaurants with some of the highest number of "risk factors."More >
Every week, CBS 5 News is sent a list of restaurants that have been recently inspected by Maricopa County's Environmental Services Department. CBS 5 News selects restaurants with some of the highest number of "risk factors."More >
Dangerous hikes in Arizona
Dangerous hikes in Arizona
Arizona is home to some amazing scenery. But if hikers are unprepared, some of the trails in the state can be dangerous, even deadly.More >
Arizona is home to some amazing scenery. But if hikers are unprepared, some of the trails in the state can be dangerous, even deadly.More >
Volunteers search for dog stolen from Mesa grooming salon
Volunteers search for dog stolen from Mesa grooming salon
The search continues for "BeBe," a 3-pound pup stolen from a Mesa grooming salon.More >
The search continues for "BeBe," a 3-pound pup stolen from a Mesa grooming salon.More >
Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>
VIDEO: 1 killed, 12 hurt in crash on U.S. 60
VIDEO: 1 killed, 12 hurt in crash on U.S. 60
The U.S. 60 reopened Saturday night in Apache Junction after a deadly crash that more than a dozen people got tangled up in. The eastbound lanes at Ironwood are back open but on the westbound side, one lane is still shut down and traffic is crawling.More >
The U.S. 60 reopened Saturday night in Apache Junction after a deadly crash that more than a dozen people got tangled up in. The eastbound lanes at Ironwood are back open but on the westbound side, one lane is still shut down and traffic is crawling.More >
VIDEO: DPS chase two loose dogs on I-17
VIDEO: DPS chase two loose dogs on I-17
It was high drama on the highway Wednesday -- a breath-taking, heart-pounding pursuit featuring two of the cutest little fugitives you are ever likely to ever see.More >
VIDEO: DNA of man killed by Mesa police matches DNA found at nail salon homicide scene
VIDEO: DNA of man killed by Mesa police matches DNA found at nail salon homicide scene
Mesa police say the DNA of a man killed by officers Friday matches that of the suspect in a nail salon homicide in February.More >
Mesa police say the DNA of a man killed by officers Friday matches that of the suspect in a nail salon homicide in February.More >
VIDEO: PD: Man convicted of sex trafficking shot and killed by federal agent in Scottsdale
VIDEO: PD: Man convicted of sex trafficking shot and killed by federal agent in Scottsdale
Scottsdale police are investigating after a federal agent shot and killed a suspect who was recently convicted of sex trafficking Friday morning in the parking lot of a shopping center near the Loop 101 and Shea Boulevard.More >
Scottsdale police are investigating after a federal agent shot and killed a suspect who was recently convicted of sex trafficking Friday morning in the parking lot of a shopping center near the Loop 101 and Shea Boulevard.More >
VIDEO: 5-year-old girl hit and killed in Phoenix parking lot
VIDEO: 5-year-old girl hit and killed in Phoenix parking lot
A 5-year-old girl was hit and killed by a tour bus in a Phoenix Motel 6 parking lot Friday night. [FULL STORY]More >
A 5-year-old girl was hit and killed by a tour bus in a Phoenix Motel 6 parking lot Friday night. [FULL STORY]More >
2-year-old dies after mirror falls on her at Payless
2-year-old dies after mirror falls on her at Payless
A 2-year-old girl died after a mirror fell on her at a Payless store in metro Atlanta.More >
A 2-year-old girl died after a mirror fell on her at a Payless store in metro Atlanta.More >