Phoenix police searching for two suspects who robbed a Metro PCS

Phoenix police are searching for two suspects who robbed a Metro PCS store in February.

According to Phoenix PD, the first suspect walked into the store near 83rd Avenue and Indian School Road at about 7:15 p.m. and acted like a customer.

As soon as the second suspect walked in, the first suspect removed a handgun from his waistband and demanded money from the register.

Both suspects fled in a black SUV with a yellow star decal on the back window.

[PDF: Silent Witness flyer]

The first suspect is described as a Hispanic male about 25-30 years old, 5 feet, 8 inches tall, weighs about 180 pounds and has tattoos on his neck, face and the back of his head. He was wearing a black Milwaukee Brewers hat, black Nike shoes and dark blue pants.

The second suspect is also described as a Hispanic male, about 20-25 years old, 6 feet, 2 inches tall, weighs about 200 pounds and has a mustache. He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and grey sweatpants.

Anyone with information is asked to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or for Spanish speakers, call 480-TESTIGO.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.