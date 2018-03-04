As Seen on GMAZ: Saturday, March 3, 2018

As Seen on GMAZ: Saturday, March 3, 2018Posted: Updated:
Dave Owens, The Garden Guy
Contact Dave at gardenguy@gardenguy.com, or visit www.gardenguy.com
The Wildlife World Zoo
The Wildlife World Zoo is located at 16501 W. Northern Ave. in Litchfield Park. For more information on all the zoo's exciting attractions and events, call 623-935-WILD or check out their website www.wildlifeworld.com.
Voila French Bistro –
10135 East Vía Linda, Scottsdale, AZ, 85258, 480.614.5600
http://voilafrenchbistro.com/
Arizona Wine Growers Festival
Saturday & Sunday, March 10 & 11th
From 11:00 am to 5:00 pm (gates open at 10am)
Kief-Joshua Vineyards
370 Elgin Rd
Elgin, AZ
Tickets can be purchased at: www.azgrapes.eventbrite.com
Tickets for adults start at $25 purchased in advance, $30 at the door
A family-friendly event – must be 21 or older to sample wines
Free parking on grounds of event
More information:
call: 520-455-5582
email: kjvineyards@gmail.com
website: www.kj-vineyards.com
J. Levine Auction & Appraisal
951 W Watkins Road Phoenix, AZ 85007
602.258.1752 jlevines.com
Weekly Phoenix Online Auctions
Preview every Friday from 10-4pm
The Arizona Pet Project
www.azpetproject.org
3905 N 7th Avenue
#7611 Phoenix, AZ 85013
(602) 882-8627
RUN TO FIGHT CHILDREN’S CANCER
http://www.runtofightcancer.com
Modern Acupuncture
Modern Acupuncture strives to make guests’ lives better while breaking down the myths that cloud the benefits of acupuncture. The practice is a natural, non-invasive method of treatment that has often been used as a substitute for less safe treatment options such as surgery or prescriptions. To find out if Modern Acupuncture is a fit for you check out the franchises available at www.modernacupuncture.com. Franchises available.
United States Dog Agility Association’s Regional Championship
Horseshoe Park & Equestrian Center
20464 E. Riggs Road, Queen Creek
The Maricopa County Home & Landscape Show
March 2-4, University of Phoenix Stadium
1 Cardinals Dr., Glendale
